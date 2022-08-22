Audi reveals 4th concept car named Activesphere

Audi will show off the three members of the sphere family that have already been introduced – the Audi skyphere, grandsphere and urbansphere concepts – for the first time together during Monterey Car Week in California in August 2022.

Audi activesphere concept is the name given to the fourth model in the family of concept cars introduced by Audi since August 2021 that offer electric drives as well as are capable of automated driving. Through Audi’s sphere concept cars, the brand aims to collectively showcase the vision of premium mobility of tomorrow.

The Audi activesphere concept is set to debut at the beginning of 2023, and it aims to offer maximum variability for an active lifestyle – both on and off-road. The brand will show off the three members of the sphere family that have already been introduced – the Audi skyphere, grandsphere and urbansphere concepts – for the first time together during Monterey Car Week in California in August 2022.

Audi Urbansphere Concept

Audi Urbansphere concept

Previously, Audi had unveiled plans for the Audi urbansphere concept car. Designers and engineers initially created the Audi urbansphere for use in traffic-dense Chinese megacities, although the concept is also suitable for any other metropolitan center in the world. In these urban areas, where personal space is in particularly short supply, the concept car offers the largest interior space of any Audi to date. It intelligently coordinates this with technologies and digital services that appeal to all the senses and offer a whole new level of experience.

Audi Grandsphere Concept

The Audi Grandsphere concept

Audi also presenting the Audi grandsphere concept study where the long grandsphere sedan combines the luxury of private travel in the greatest of comfort with a comprehensive onboard experience offering. Level 4 automated driving makes new dimensions of freedom possible: in this mode, the interior turns into a spacious sphere of experience without a steering wheel, pedals, or displays. And the front seats become a first class lounge with maximum space, freer views, and access to all the functions of a holistic digital ecosystem that the Audi grandsphere is integrated into.