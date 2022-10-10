Aston Martin DBX 707 – The fastest SUV? 

The Aston Martin DBX 707 gets its name from its power i.e 707PS (697bhp)!

The Aston Martin DBX 707 was recently launched in India at a price of Rs. 4.63 crore, ex-showroom. Along with the price of this luxury SUV to grab your attention, the carmaker has claimed the 707 to be the fastest production SUV in the world. The Aston Martin DBX 707 claims to sprint 1-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 310.6kmph.

Aston Martin DBX 707: Design

The Aston Martin 707 gets a new front-end treatment with a large grille and fresh DRL design with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts. It also gets a new front splitter, satin chrome window surrounds, wider skirting and rides on huge 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. Bigger 23-inch alloy wheels are offered as an option. In comparison to the standard DBX, the styling elements remain largely the same at the rear, such as the rear spoiler. However, the 707 gets a bigger rear diffuser and quad-exhausts.

Aston Martin DBX 707: Interior

The Aston Martin DBX 707 gets a cabin with a ‘sporty’ treatment called the ‘Inspire Sport’ that has been created exclusively for the DBX 707. It gets semi-aniline leather upholstery, a split-rim steering wheel, sport quilting and perforations on the seats.

The 707 is also loaded with tech and gets a new centre console with a 10.2-inch infotainment system and a 12.4-inch driver’s display that can be controlled via a touchpad.

Aston Martin DBX 707: Engine and gearbox

The Aston Martin DBX 707 gets its name from its power i.e 707PS (697bhp). The luxury SUV is powered by a front mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that is also seen on the standard model. The powertrain produces 900Nm of toque while being mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels.

The DBX 707 is equipped with dual start modes called quiet start and sport start, an electronic rear limited-slip differential, an electronic active centre transfer case with front axle ‘pre-load’ capability and an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system.

This flagship vehicle from Aston Martin competes with the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus in India.