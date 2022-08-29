5 new SUVs in India before Diwali

The Kia Sonet X-Line was teased just a couple of days ago and we expect it to host similar set of changes offered as the Seltos X Line such as a matte gray exterior with gloss black and orange accents, updated alloys, etc.

As we step into the month of September, the festive season is right around the corner. With the pandemic subsiding, vaccines in place and the world slotting back to the new normal, new car launches are here to sweeten the deal. Mentioned below are 5 new SUVs slated to enter the market before Diwali.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price list will be officially revealed in a week but a leaked sheet of the numbers has slotted the Hyryder’s starting price under Rs. 10 lakh. This midsize SUV will challenge the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. The Hyryder gets the option of 1.5-litre mild and strong hybrid petrol powertrains. It even offers an AWD system with the former. You can read more about the differences between the two engine options HERE.

Styling is typically Toyota and it’s generously equipped on the inside as well. However, the strong hybrid versions are likely to be on the more expensive side. Bookings for the Hyryder have been underway since July.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Japanese sister to the Toyota Hyryder is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, set to launch right before the festive season as well. The SUV has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl and will be offered with two engine options in India. First will be a new1.5-liter petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, mated with an e-CVY and the second will be a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit coupled with a 5-speed MT and a 6-Speed AT.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price is expected to be between Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue N-Line

Hyundai’s second N-Line product in India after the i20 N-Line will be the Venue N-Line, slated for a launch on September 6. Similar to the i20 N-Line, the Venue N-Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT unit only. It is expected to get a sportier exhaust note along with adjustments made to the steering and suspension for better handling. The Hyundai N-Line will be offered in two trim levels – N6 and N8.

Hyundai Sonet X-Line

The cabin is expected to get leatherette seats while the rest of the feature list will remain similar to the standard model.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The Mahindra XUV300 Facelift was officially teased a couple of days ago and now it has been spotted testing as well. It is most likely to make a debut right before the festive season. The spy shots reveal new L-shaped alloy wheels and the camouflaged front suggests that the XUV300 facelift draws inspiration from the upcoming XUV400.