2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition is here

This SUV claims to represent the most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.

Jeep brand is celebrating the 30th anniversary with the reveal of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place. The SUV claims to represent the most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, delivering 40 kms of all-electric range from a hybrid system that delivers 375 hp and 637Nm of torque and max towing of 2721 kgs.

On the exterior, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition features a unique blacked-out exterior appearance with a modified front fascia, signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust, dual pane sunroof, new 20-inch black wheels, special-edition badging and body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

Inside, the special-edition Grand Cherokee 4xe features black capri leather seats, ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad, nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and android auto, plus navigation with 3D graphics. Other standard features include front/rear park assist, Intersection Collision Assist, passive entry, rain-sensing windshield wipers, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with 4×4 Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand). The SUV features more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. It also gets a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV, premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system and the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.