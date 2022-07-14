2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price leaked: To start at Rs 9.50 lakh?

The price of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has leaked online and it is likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to introduce its flagship SUV in the country. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will make its global debut in India on July 20, 2022. Ahead of its world premiere, the starting price of this mid-size SUV has leaked online. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is likely to be priced from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Image: V3Cars

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was recently unveiled in India. Both these mid-size SUVs will share platforms, powertrains, and features with each other. In fact, the Grand Vitara will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. However, it will have its own unique identity, distinct from the Toyota model.

Here’s how the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks like

Talking about engine options, the Grand Vitara will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This engine will do its duty in the Hyryder as well and it produces 91 bhp & 122 Nm while the electric motor develops 79 bhp & 141 Nm. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 114 bhp.

It will also get a 100 bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol unit with a 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT and optional AWD. In terms of features, one can expect the new Grand Vitara to be pretty loaded, including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, etc. Bookings for the same are now open while the official launch is expected to take place this festive season.

