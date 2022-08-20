2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price and spec comparison

Both of the vehicles are powered by a 1.0-litre K-series engine that produces near identical power and torque figures. Both engines are offered with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift option.

Maruti Suzuki has had a stronghold on the entry-level segment month-after month and the yearly sales charts mirror their majority market share in the Indian automotive segment. Now they’ve arrived with the new Alto K10 hatchback launched at an aggressive price of Rs. 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Let’s take a look at how it pans out with its sister model, the S-Presso that sits right above it in the company portfolio.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price

There’s a subsequent difference between the base price of both models with the new Alto K10 starting at 3.99 lakh and the S-Presso at Rs. 4.25 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. However, the difference reduces as we go higher up the variant list.



Variant pricing for the new Maruti Alto K10

Variant MT AGS STD Rs 3.99 lakh — LXi Rs 4.82 lakh — VXi Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh VXi+ Rs 5.33 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh



Variant pricing for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Variant MT AGS STD Rs 4.25 lakh — LXi Rs 4.95 lakh — VXi Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh VXi+ Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Dimension

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is longer, wider and taller than the Alto K10 and it offer more space too. For a premium of around Rs. 25,000, one gets a bigger looking and spacious car from the same brand.

Alto K10 S-Presso Length 3530 mm 3565 Width 1490 mm 1520 Height 1520 mm 1567 Wheelbase 2380 mm 2380 Bootspace 214 litres 240 litres

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso : Engine

Both of the vehicles are powered by a 1.0-litre K-series engine that produces near identical power and torque figures. Both engines are offered with a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift option.

Alto K10 S-Presso Displacement 998 cc 998 cc Power 66bhp 66bhp Torque 89Nm 89Nm Gearbox 5MT/5AT 5MT/5AT Mileage 23.9kmpl –

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso : Key Features

The Maruti Alto K10 and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are kitted fairly equally in terms of features as well. Just like the Alto, the S-Presso doesn’t get AC or power steering in the base variant and it is only in the top VXi+ variant the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, both get dual airbags, and reverse parking sensors. It is up to the customer and their willingness to spend a couple thousand rupees more for the S-Presso, a comparatively bigger-looking and spacious car.