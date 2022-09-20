scorecardresearch

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spotted testing in India

This new model will be locally assembled at the Ranjangaon plant meant to be the production hub for all of Jeep’s right-hand-drive models.

Written by Arushi Rawat
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spotted testing in India
This is the cabin of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee offered in the American markets.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spied testing on India roads just a little ahead of its official debut. As per the images shared by teambhp, the SUV now gets an upright styling element and a quite brand-familiar seven-slat grille. It also features a raised bonnet design and sleek LED headlamps. This new model will be locally assembled at the Ranjangaon plant meant to be the production hub for all of Jeep’s right-hand-drive models.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to get premium upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. The feature list will also include ventilated and powered seats, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate and a wireless charging pad.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the SUV will be equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4×4 system and will also feature Jeep’s Selec-terrain system with four different drive modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand.

Also Read
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.