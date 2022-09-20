2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spotted testing in India

This new model will be locally assembled at the Ranjangaon plant meant to be the production hub for all of Jeep’s right-hand-drive models.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been spied testing on India roads just a little ahead of its official debut. As per the images shared by teambhp, the SUV now gets an upright styling element and a quite brand-familiar seven-slat grille. It also features a raised bonnet design and sleek LED headlamps. This new model will be locally assembled at the Ranjangaon plant meant to be the production hub for all of Jeep’s right-hand-drive models.

Inside the cabin, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to get premium upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. The feature list will also include ventilated and powered seats, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate and a wireless charging pad.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the SUV will be equipped with the Quadra-Trac I 4×4 system and will also feature Jeep’s Selec-terrain system with four different drive modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand.