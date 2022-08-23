2022 India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser specs, features leaked

The upcoming India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with a single 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The details for the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser heading on its way to India have been leaked in an official brochure hinting that the SUV is likely to be offered in our market soon. The new Land Cruiser was unveiled in June last year and it is expected that the prices for the new-generation model for India will be revealed in a couple of months.

2022 India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser: Engine and design

As per the leaked information, the upcoming India-spec Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with a single 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain will be capable of producing a peak power of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque.

The butch and humongous SUV will be bolder with an even bigger grille. The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser will measure 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,945mm in height while the wheelbase is pegged at 2,850mm. The SUV will stand tall with a ground clearance of 230mm. In terms of color options, the 2022 Land Cruiser will be available in red, blue, black, and two shades of white. It will come with a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh km, whichever is earlier.



2022 India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser: Features

The new Toyota Land Cruiser will get LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, with wrap-around two-piece LED tail lights, a bigger grille, new front and rear bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels, three-interior theme options, a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, and a JBL-sourced 14-speaker music system, electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument console, wireless charging and adaptive cruise control.

It was reported by us earlier that the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser will feature many new design elements and it seems like most have been successfully met including Land Cruiser retaining its boxy exterior. The tail lamp design is also different and they have been elongated to look smarter. Overall, the new model retains the boxy exterior that is associated with Land Cruisers.