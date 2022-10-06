Top 5 upcoming two-wheelers in October 2022: Hero Vida EV to Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

Check out the top 5 upcoming two-wheelers in India in October 2022.

September 2022 witnessed positive sales figures for two-wheelers in India, hinting at the revival of the automobile industry. With the festive season around the corner, let’s take a look at the top 5 upcoming two-wheelers in India.

Hero Vida electric scooter

Expected price, Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom

Hero MotoCorp will enter the electric vehicle space with the Vida electric scooter that was recently unveiled. The brand has formed a strategic alliance with Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) for a wider battery-swapping network to establish Vida. It is scheduled for a launch in India on 7th October 2022.

New Bajaj Pulsar N150

Bajaj is updating its product lineup and after the new Pulsar N160, the new Pulsar N150 has been spied on test multiple times. As per the spy photos, the N150 draws design cues from the N160 but gets a new engine. It is likely to be more powerful and with more torque. It is safe to expect the latest tech on the N150 such as an all LED unit with a bi-function projector with LED DRLs mimicking the ‘angel eyes’ of the old Pulsar brand.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

Expected price Rs 28 lakh, ex-showroom

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is one of the speculated launches for October 2022. Ducati’s flagship ADV will be powered by the brand’s 1158cc Granturismo V4 engine that makes a whoppping 170PS and 125Nm. The motorcycle weighs 214kg and will get loads of high-tech electronics,

Keeway Retro Street 125 and 250

Expected price, under Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom

The Keeway Retro Street 125 and 250 are expected to launch in India and while the chinese manufacturer is yet to reveal any official information about it, we believe that the power figures might be around 16PS from its 250cc V-twin engine.

TVS iQube ST

Expected Price, Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom

TVS might finally launch the top-of-the-line ST variant of iQube Electric in October 2022. It was unveiled in May 2022 along with the S and updated standard variants and gets a bunch of extra features over the other variants Owing to the extra features, it will be priced a little higher.