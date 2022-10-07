Ola S1 Pro e-scooter’s Rs 10,000 discount offer extended till Diwali

Ola Electric has extended the Rs 10,000 discount offer on the S1 Pro and other benefits on its e-scooters till Diwali 2022. One can currently get the Ola S1 Pro for Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ola Electric rolled out a special discount offer for its prospective customers on the occasion of Navratri. While it was initially valid till October 5, thanks to the popular demand as the company claims, this offer has now been extended till Diwali 2022. During this limited period, the Bengaluru-based EV maker is offering Rs 10,000 discount on its flagship Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

According to Ola Electric, the discount offer will be applicable to new buyers only. The company is also offering a Rs 1,500 discount on a five-year extended warranty package. Moreover, Ola has extended the introductory price benefit on the S1 and it will continue to retail at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. The Ola S1 was officially made available for sale in August this year.

The company’s flagship electric scooter, Ola S1 Pro, which generally retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, is currently available for Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. As a festive season offer, Ola Electric is also providing zero processing fees on loans and interest rates starting from 8.99 per cent. Talking about specs, both the e-scooters get a hyperdrive motor that develops 11.3 bhp and 58 Nm of peak torque.

The new Ola S1 electric scooter gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a riding range of 141 km on a single charge while the S1 Pro features a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer an ARAI-certified riding range of 181 km per charge. Both of them get a 7.0-inch touchscreen console that shows a ton of information and runs on Ola’s Move OS 2.0 software.

