Tell someone you’ve visited Greece and the first question is almost always, “How was Santorini?” My answer was far less dramatic: “I didn’t go there” Instead of chasing postcard-perfect islands, I spent my time tracing the footsteps of one of history’s greatest civilisations.

Athens is where most journeys begin, and it’s impossible to ignore the Acropolis, with Parthenon on top, one of the ancient world’s greatest architectural achievements. Wander through the Ancient Agora, walk beneath Hadrian’s Arch, or stand inside the horseshoe-shaped Panathenaic Stadium where the first modern Olympics were held. An hour’s drive away, the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion offers one of Greece’s finest sunsets. Bring a zoom lens and you might even spot Lord Byron’s graffiti carved into one of its marble columns.

From Athens, head northwest to Delphi, once regarded by the ancient Greeks as the “navel of the world”. Perched on the slopes of Mount Parnassus, the sanctuary of Apollo and its legendary Oracle remain among Greece’s most atmospheric archaeological sites.

ALSO READ On the shelf: Check out these top trending books this week

Further south, in the Peloponnese, lies Mycenae, the legendary kingdom of Agamemnon, commander of the Greeks during the Trojan War. Pair it with a leisurely afternoon in nearby Nafplio, a charming seaside town of pastel neoclassical buildings. For something entirely different, drive to Meteora, where six Orthodox Christian monasteries balance dramatically atop towering sandstone pillars.

ALSO READ Screen time: Your entertainment bucket list for this week

And if you still crave the sea, choose a simple day trip to Aegina. Just 27 kilometres from Athens, it offers beaches, pistachio gelatoes and a trivia point: together with the Parthenon and the Temple of Poseidon, the Temple of Aphaia forms the famed “Sacred Triangle of Antiquity”. Greece trip doesn’t always need Santorini. And looking at the photos of over-tourism, the island don’t need us either.

Travel Planner:

Best time to visit: March to May; September to November

What to wear: Pack light clothing, comfortable walking shoes, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen

What to eat: Sample gyros, souvlaki,moussaka and fresh seafood

How to reach: The easiest gateway is Athens with direct flights from India. From Athens, cabs & buses connect the ancient sites.