Navratri 2022: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount offer

Ola Electric is offering Rs 10,000 off on its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter. This discount offer is only valid till October 5, 2022. One can now get the Ola S1 Pro for Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ola Electric has rolled out a special discount offer for its prospective customers on the occasion of Navratri. This Bengaluru-based EV maker is offering Rs 10,000 off on its flagship Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. According to the company, the discount offer is valid till October 5, 2022, and for new buyers only. Ola is also offering a Rs 1,500 discount on a five-year extended warranty package.

While the Ola S1 Pro generally retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, one can currently get this feature-rich electric scooter for Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Ola has also extended the introductory price offer on the S1 and it will continue to retail at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom. As a festive season offer, Ola Electric is providing zero processing fee on loans and interest rates starting from 8.99 per cent.

The new Ola S1 electric scooter gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a riding range of 141 km on a single charge while the S1 Pro features a larger 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer an ARAI-certified riding range of 181 km per charge. Both the e-scooters get a hyperdrive motor that develops 11.3 bhp and 58 Nm of peak torque.

Watch Video | Ola Electric Move OS 2.0 Update Explained:

In terms of performance, while the Ola S1’s top speed is rated at 95 kmph, the S1 Pro has a 116 kmph top speed. Ola Electric says that the S1 can be fully charged in 4.5 hours using a regular charger while the S1 Pro can be juiced up in 6.5 hours. Both of them get a 7.0-inch touchscreen console that shows a ton of information and runs on Ola’s Move OS 2.0 software.

