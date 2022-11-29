Exclusive: India Bike Week 2022 risks cancelation

IBW missed obtaining permission from a committee that was recently formed in August 2022 responsible for permitting events in Goa.

One of India’s biggest bike festivals that brings together motorists and enthusiasts to Goa from all over the country is under the row for failing to get permission from the tourism department before scheduling the event on 2-3 December 2022.

Exclusively speaking to Financial Express, a spokesperson for India Bike Week 2022 clarified that IBW missed obtaining permission from a committee that was recently formed in August 2022 responsible for permitting events in Goa. The same is being corrected by IBW’s planning committee before the scheduled event which has reportedly received around 14,000 registrations. IBW is yet to release a formal statement but is positive on a seamless event recurring after a hiatus of 3 years. Martin de Costa, who started IBW last decade, claims it to be the biggest ever IBW that will also have an electric two-wheeler zone.

The tourism department had constituted four committees under the Goa Tourism Board as an apex body for planning, strategising, policy-making and implementation of various tourism programmes. The roles allocated to the four were earlier either handled by Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) or the tourism department. One of its main functions is to review and recommend grants of ‘single window’ permissions to all major events in Goa. This committee, responsible for marketing and public relations, had decided to have the tourism minister as the chairman.

On being enquired about IBW joining hands with Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania that concluded recently between November 18-20 to come up with something unique, IBW claims to have reached out to RE for the same but it didn’t materialise. “I think they (RE) are very jealous of their brand”, said de Costa.

KTM India has also announced its participation in India Bike Week 2022 with a special orange pass for KTM owners inviting them to ride down to Goa from Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. The events for this year’s IBW include wheelie training, biker’s mart, Ladakh tent and big trip sessions among others. Passes for the same start from Rs. 1900 for a single day for individual riders and go up to Rs. 5,000 for lounge passes.