India will look to build on its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, with artistic gymnastics, boxing, lawn bowls, swimming and wheelchair basketball headlining the country’s Day 3 schedule in Glasgow.

After para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal account with bronze on Friday, attention now shifts to a busy day where several athletes will attempt to reach finals while boxer Sachin Siwach begins his campaign.

Gymnasts take centre stage

India’s women’s artistic gymnastics team will be among the biggest attractions on Saturday evening.

The quartet of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale will compete in the women’s team final, while also aiming to qualify for individual apparatus finals. Pranati, India’s most experienced gymnast in the squad, will be expected to lead the challenge.

Sachin Siwach begins boxing campaign

India’s boxing campaign gathers momentum with Sachin Siwach entering the men’s 60kg round of 32. The young Indian faces Keoma Al-Ahmadieh of Canada, with a place in the next round at stake.

India will be hoping boxing, traditionally one of its strongest Commonwealth disciplines, begins delivering results after Lovlina Borgohain had already secured at least a bronze medal by virtue of the draw.

Swimmers chase finals

India will also be represented in the men’s 400m freestyle heats by Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra. Both swimmers will attempt to book places in Saturday night’s final, scheduled later in the day if they progress through qualification.

Lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball continue

In lawn bowls, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki return for another women’s pairs sectional match against Tonga, while Putul Sonowal faces Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in the men’s singles competition.

India’s women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team also resumes its Group B campaign against Wales.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 3 schedule (IST)

Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Stage Time (IST) Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Sectional Play 3:50 pm Boxing Men’s 60kg Sachin Siwach Round of 32 4:00 pm Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Dhakshan Shashikumar Heats 4:19 pm Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Aryan Nehra Heats 4:19 pm Wheelchair Basketball (3×3) Women’s Team India vs Wales Group Stage 4:35 pm Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play 7:30 pm Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale Team Final & Individual Qualification 8:15 pm Swimming* Men’s 400m Freestyle Dhakshan Shashikumar / Aryan Nehra Final (subject to qualification) 11:37 pm

*Subject to qualification.

India’s campaign so far

India finally opened its medal account on Day 2 when Jhandu Kumar claimed bronze in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event. He briefly led the competition after lifting in Group B before eventually finishing third behind England’s Matt Harding and Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris.

Elsewhere, Ashok Kumar narrowly missed the podium in the men’s lightweight para powerlifting, finishing fourth despite registering a personal-best lift, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi also fell short of medals in the women’s lightweight competition.

With athletics stars including Neeraj Chopra set to begin their campaigns later in the Games, Saturday offers India another opportunity to gather momentum across multiple disciplines.