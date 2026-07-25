After beginning the series with a comfortable victory, India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two teams meet in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer finally registered his first win as India’s T20I captain in the opening game after successive series defeats against Ireland and England. India cruised to a seven-wicket victory, powered by an all-round performance that showcased the depth of the new-look squad.

One of the biggest talking points was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who struck his maiden international half-century to become the youngest player to score a T20I fifty for India. The 15-year-old opener recovered impressively after a difficult England tour and will once again be one of the players to watch.

India’s bowling attack also impressed. Returning pacer Mayank Yadav marked his first India appearance since October 2024 with two wickets, while Prince Yadav also picked up two as Zimbabwe were restricted to 125 for 7. India chased down the target inside 14 overs to take a 1-0 lead.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Match details

Match: India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss: 4:00 PM IST

Match starts: 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live on TV?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports TV channels.

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live streaming?

Fans can watch the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live streaming on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

India squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur.

Zimbabwe squad

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza.