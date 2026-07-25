Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post and assigned Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi the additional charge of the Ministry of Education alongside his existing portfolio.
Earlier today, delegations of the central government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) addressed a joint press conference at the Constitution Club of India and said that the Centre has agreed to consider the demands of the movement. Addressing the media, Das announced that the protest has officially ended and urged all protesters to vacate the venue.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post and said that he has devoted more than four decades to students, teachers and education reform, and reiterated his belief that a strong and inclusive education system is the foundation of a strong nation.
“Reflecting on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, he said the government acted immediately by ordering a CBI probe, cancelling the exam and scheduling a re-test, while also shifting from next year to CBT mode,” Pradhan added.
He added that the priority throughout was to protect the future of more than 20 lakh students, and said the “whole of government approach” helped ensure the exam was conducted smoothly on 21 June with support from students, parents, state governments and district administrations.
Key developments on July 25
- Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post of Education Minister on Saturday afternoon ahead of 3rd round of talks between CJP and the Centre
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared another Instagram video thanking youngsters for their ‘insightful suggestions’ and positive response to his earlier message.
- Abhijeet Dipke said that he has been diagnosed with typhoid but vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
- CJP leaders held talks with Union ministers in Delhi on Friday, raising hopes of a possible breakthrough, but they said the protests would continue until their demands are met.
- Large national protests spread across dozens of cities on July 24, with crowds gathering in both major metros and smaller towns.
- Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, but the broader protest movement did not stop and supporters said their agitation would continue peacefully.
- PM Modi earlier posted a video announcing tougher action against paper leaks, including fast-track courts and stringent punishment for offenders.
- Sonam Wangchuk hits back at critics over breaking fast and questioned that why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation HIGHLIGHTS:
'Accept this responsibility with sense of duty,' says new Education Minister
On being given the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister. In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken. The country has made significant progress in the new education system. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication"
- via ANI
CJP vows legal action against police, RAF personnel over alleged use of force
After meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday said the discussion was cordial but reiterated that the organisation would initiate legal action against police and RAF personnel accused of using excessive force during the student protests. Das said the CJP would seek the registration of FIRs against officers identified through videos and photographs, and would approach the courts if necessary, alleging that those responsible for failing to protect protesters should be held accountable.
CJP says all demands accepted after talks with Delhi Police, hails 'victory for democracy'
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka described the meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar as positive, saying both sides discussed the events of July 20 and acknowledged the police's cooperation. He claimed the government had accepted all of the group's demands, including the withdrawal of FIRs and an assurance that no new cases would be registered.
Welcoming Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Ranka called it a "return of democracy" and said the 37-day movement would be remembered as a defining moment when the country's youth stood up to protect democratic rights.
Anti-paper leak Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on July 27
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, according to the legislative business agenda. The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, as part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to introduce The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
According to the legislative business agenda, he will introduce a Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of… pic.twitter.com/PL7dECRpSA
President accepts Pradhan's resignation; Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of Education Ministry
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The President has also, on the Prime Minister's recommendation, assigned Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi the additional charge of the Ministry of Education alongside his existing portfolio.
President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in… pic.twitter.com/rMmTK99zdR
Sharad Pawar hails Pradhan's resignation as 'victory for democracy'
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a "victory for democracy" and a testament to the unity and strength of the country's youth. He said the students had compelled the government to take moral responsibility and thanked leaders of various political parties and Members of Parliament for extending moral support to the movement both inside and outside Parliament.
'Peaceful protest' should be allowed without any 'fear': UN weighs in on CJP protest
The United Nations has said it is "aware" of the students' demonstrations in New Delhi and that it is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without any fear of harassment, arrest or injury, PTI reported on Saturday.
Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, responding to a question about the UN's position on the youth-led protests in India, said, "We're obviously very much aware of the protests that we've seen in New Delhi."
"It is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without the fear of harassment, the fear of arrest, or the fear of injury," said Dujarric.
Addressing a press briefing, he said it is incumbent on security forces, "there as it is everywhere," to ensure that those rights are protected.
The briefing covered a range of global issues that included concerns about seafarers, tensions in the Middle East and climate change, and also addressed questions about candidates for the post of the next secretary-general of the UN.
India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of protests over exam paper leaks.
The protests were spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - a satirical collective that turned into a national movement in weeks.
It started on June 20 in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with CJP taking up the issue of the NEET exam paper leak in May, for which around 2 million students had to sit for a retest. There were also reports of students dying by suicide in several states.
The protesters demanded education reforms in the country and Pradhan's resignation.
On July 20, thousands of protesters marched towards the parliament, defying a police ban and barricades, which triggered a crackdown that left several injured.
The protest was called off after Pradhan's resignation
(With inputs from PTI)
Raj Thackeray hails students' 'victory', announces celebration after Pradhan's resignation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a victory for the country's youth. He announced that the MNS would gather at Shivaji Park on Sunday to celebrate the development and said the party would fully support the next course of action decided by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray says, "Tomorrow at Shivaji Park, we will come to celebrate the victory of the youngsters. We'll fully support the next step of Abhijeet Dipke" pic.twitter.com/wN06TMQs56— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Rahul Gandhi demands action against police, says PM Modi must apologise to students
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone would not address the deeper issues facing India's education system. He urged the government to take visible action against those responsible for the alleged assault on student protesters and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to students.
The Congress leader also stressed that meaningful reforms were needed to restore confidence in the education system.
#watch | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Our education system has been hollowed out from within. So, deep steps will have to be taken. I don't think they can take these, but let's see. The students had two more demands. They should not be forgotten. The first demand is… https://t.co/ag55TBKThR pic.twitter.com/UCmhnXV5ef— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Celebrations erupt in Chandigarh after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; CJP calls off agitation
Celebrations broke out in Chandigarh after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The development came after the third round of talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, following which the organisation called off its agitation and appealed to protesters across the country to return to their homes peacefully.
#watch | Visuals from Chandigarh, where protesters celebrate after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
After holding the third round of talks with the government in Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party withdrew its agitation and appealed to the protestors to… pic.twitter.com/udcSzrOtXo
JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh shake hands with CJP leaders after agitation call-off
Marking a formal breakthrough in discussions, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met and shook hands with Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following the withdrawal of their days-long student protest.
#watch | Delhi: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh shake hands with Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka after Cockroach Janta Party withdraws its agitation pic.twitter.com/ZVCTc1LoVy— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Govt-CJP joint media briefing
After talks with the government, CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "We held three rounds of discussions with the government delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar, which was going on for several days, had three main demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, all legal cases filed against protesters and organizers, those FIRs should be withdrawn, and no future cases should be filed against protesters or organizers."
"And our third demand was compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families who lost their loved ones after the NEET paper was not held. Just a while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. This means that our first demand has been accepted," he further said.
Govt-CJP joint media briefing underway
Dharmendra Pradhan made significant contributions to Education system: Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made significant contributions and had brought meaningful reforms to the education system. Earlier in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "Dharmendra Pradhan Ji has fulfilled every responsibility in his public life with dedication, honesty, and complete devotion. As Union Education Minister, he made a significant contribution to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020."
'Extremely proud, but couldn't sleep or eat': Abhijeet Dipke's mother reacts to son's accomplishment
Speaking from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Anita Dipke expressed relief and pride after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, sharing the anxiety and sleepless nights her family endured watching her son lead student protests.
#watch | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Anita Dipke, mother of Cockroach Janta Party's Founding President Abhijeet Dipke, says, "I am very happy...I feel very proud...I was scared at times because he was beaten. I kept worrying about what might happen to him... They… https://t.co/1f64Ic1Edl pic.twitter.com/aJqG8l3Kdh— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Jubilant scenes at Jantar Mantar
Massive celebrations erupted at Jantar Mantar as student demonstrators and CJP activists danced, waved the tricolour, and cheered the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
#watch | Delhi: Visuals from Jantar Mantar, where protesters celebrate after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/WVNhFgjQG9— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Rahul Gandhi congratulates youngsters, says 'Don't be afraid'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated protesting students on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid weeks of demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
In a video message posted on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Pradhan's resignation marked a significant moment for India's education system and credited students who had sustained the protests.
"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future," Gandhi said.
Gandhi further said that two demands from the protest movement remained unmet: an apology from the Prime Minister and action against those responsible for violence against students during the demonstrations.
"2 demands still remain — the Prime Minister should apologize while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students," he said.
Gandhi extended his remarks beyond the student movement, calling on farmers, laborers and other groups he described as facing government suppression to pursue constitutional forms of protest to assert their dignity. He ended the message with a call for political change: "The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!"
Gitanjali Angmo calls Gen Z the true 'Vishwaguru'
Calling Gen Z the true "Vishwaguru", Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, praised young Indians in a post on X for demonstrating the values of Sanatan Dharma through their actions. "If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z. They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience," she wrote.
Angmo added that, unlike many of their counterparts across the world, Indian youth had shown it was possible to stand firmly against injustice without resorting to violence or damaging their own country.
In an apparent swipe at the BJP, she said, "Maybe it's time the Hindu nationalist party learnt a thing or two from these young Indians about Hinduism, nationalism, and what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru."
BJP national president Nitin Nabin tweets on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national president Nitin Nabin took to X and said, "The party stands firmly with Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision. I extend my best wishes for his future endeavors."
As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives.— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) July 25, 2026
Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step… https://t.co/fJB5EnCBLk
DMRC reopens entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House & Central Secretariat
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday resumed entry at key hub stations in central Delhi following temporary closures implemented for security arrangements.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 25, 2026
Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open.
Union Minister JP Nadda, along with Jitendra Singh, will hold the third round of talks with the CJP delegation shortly.
'The youth of our country has spoken': Priyanka Gandhi on Pradhan's resignation
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a victory for the student movement. She credited Rahul Gandhi for consistently raising the issue of paper leaks and examination reforms, saying his efforts inspired the Congress, NSUI and Youth Congress to build a nationwide campaign for students' rights. Priyanka said she was "truly happy" that the country's youth had made their voices heard, adding that "nobody will ever dare to silence them."
#watch | Wayanad | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "...We in the Congress Party have tried our best to support them in the strongest way possible. Rahul Gandhi has been speaking about the issue of paper… pic.twitter.com/FHvfoKE7ii— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Congress says Pradhan stepped down just before Rahul Gandhi's Jantar Mantar visit
The Congress said that Dharmendra Pradhan opted to resign before Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 4 PM visit to the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk shares first post after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Taking to X, activist Sonam Wangchuk said, "It's a victory of democracy, direct democracy straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & perseverance."
IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 25, 2026
direct democracy... straight from the streets.
It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance.
Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation.… pic.twitter.com/rSLOfvba2R
'Don't make me a hero': CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke
Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Cockroach Janta Party founding president Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters not to credit him individually, warning that idolizing single leaders has ruined the country.
#watch | Delhi: On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, says, "I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake.… pic.twitter.com/ypODEXXUTS— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Visuals from the protest site at Jantar Mantar
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and others celebrate at the protest site at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post.
#watch | Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, and others celebrate at the protest site at Jantar Mantar after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post. pic.twitter.com/QboYGADsnU— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
'Ban NEET, transfer education rights to States': TN minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Pradhan's resignation
While welcoming the Union Minister's resignation, CTR Nirmal Kumar emphasized that the core demand remains ending NEET and returning education policy powers to state governments.
#watch | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: On the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar says, "This resignation alone is not the solution. Definitely, it is the result of the peaceful protest by the students... But this resignation… pic.twitter.com/zT2qIxW6dT— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
'Proof democracy works': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter to PM Modi, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke hailed the decision as a victory for fearless democratic protest.
VIDEO | Delhi: As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posts a letter, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This is the proof that if you don’t get scared, if you don’t bow down in front of this… pic.twitter.com/ztgGjB21uu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026
Dharmendra Pradhan cites national unity and students’ future in resignation letter
Dharmendra Pradhan said he sent his resignation to the Prime Minister to ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the situation at Jantar Mantar or elsewhere in the country. He added that his decision was guided by the need to preserve national unity, protect students from legal complications and allow them to focus on their studies and careers.
Harpal Singh Cheema slams BJP over paper leaks, says students will give a befitting reply at the ballot box
On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says, "Ever since the BJP came to power in the country, exam papers started being sold. They were leaked, and lakhs of children across the country took to the streets to protest against it... The downfall of the BJP has begun. From today, these same children who were protesting will give a befitting reply to the BJP whenever any state or national election comes."