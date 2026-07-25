India has finally opened its medal account at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and fittingly, it came through an athlete whose journey has been defined by resilience.

Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched bronze in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event, delivering India’s first podium finish of the Glasgow Games after a nerve-racking final at the Scottish Event Campus.

The 28-year-old, who battled polio as a child and overcame years of financial hardship before reaching the international stage, produced a composed performance to finish with 130.9 points. His medal-winning effort came through successful lifts of 181kg and 190kg, although he could not complete his final attempt at 196kg.

Watch Jhandu Kumar’s medal-winning lift here:

First medal in the bag!🥉



Jhandu Kumar powers #TeamIndia to its first medal at Glasgow 2026 with successful lift of 181kg and 190kg in the men’s heavyweight category of para powerlifting.



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, today from 12:30 PM onwards, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE… pic.twitter.com/g070WNPoAJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 24, 2026

A breakthrough moment for India

Jhandu’s bronze ended India’s wait for its first medal at Glasgow 2026 after a frustrating opening day.

Competing in a strong heavyweight field, he briefly led the standings before England’s Matthew Harding and Nigeria’s Idris Riluwan edged ahead during the later rounds.

Nigeria’s Idris Riluwan claimed gold with 132.8 points, while Matthew Harding of England secured silver with 131.0 points. India’s second representative in the event, Sudhir, finished sixth with 114.1 points.

From hardship to the Commonwealth podium

Jhandu’s medal represents far more than sporting success.

Growing up after contracting polio, he faced financial struggles that forced him to take up odd jobs while pursuing para powerlifting. Years of perseverance eventually earned him a place in India’s national squad, culminating in a memorable Commonwealth Games podium finish.

His bronze also provides an early boost to India’s campaign in a Games where several traditional medal-winning sports have been dropped from the programme.

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India look to build momentum

The medal could provide timely momentum for the Indian contingent, with boxing, athletics, weightlifting, gymnastics and para sports expected to contribute further medals over the coming days.

Jhandu’s achievement also underlines India’s growing strength in para sport, which continues to play an increasingly significant role in the country’s success at major multi-sport events.