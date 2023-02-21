BMW R nineT, R 18 100 Years launched in India

BMW R nineT, R 18 100 Years are limited to 1923 units each.

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycles in India to celebrate its 100-year history. The first BMW motorcycle, the R 32, was presented in September 1923 and keeping with the momentous year for the brand, both models are limited to 1923 units each.

BMW R 18 100 Years limited edition motorcycle.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

The BMW R nineT 100 Years Rs. 24 lakh The BMW R 18 100 Years Rs. 25.90 lakh

The anniversary edition BMW R nineT 100 Years is powered by an air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine producing 109 bhp while the R 18 100 Years is powered by a 91 hp boxer engine with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad.

BMW R nineT 100 Years limited edition motorcycle

In terms of design, the tank is a combination of black with chrome and white double-lining and is complemented by knee pads and a 100 Years badge. Classic chrome is also found on the seat hump and the front wheel cover is also painted in black and features white double lining. The seat bench in two-tone combination black/oxblood rounds off the high-quality look. The high-quality and durable galvanic surface coating can be found on these parts: Handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims.

Other features of the BMW R 18 100 Years also include chromed Akrapovic rear silencers with perforated tailpipe trims in the “propeller style” of the BMW brand logo. Safety and comfort are ensured by Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light, reversing aid, electronic cruise control and heated grips.