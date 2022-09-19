2023 KTM 890 Adventure R revealed

KTM has also included the next generation of ABS control unit that takes readings from the 6D sensor.

KTM has taken the cover off the 2023 890 Adventure R motorcycle in international markets with some styling updates as well as some added electronics and components.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R takes cues from the KTM 450 RALLY setup, and gets the WP suspension package with fully adjustable WP Xplor forks and a WP Xplor PDS rear shock, re-tuned to provide improved feeling to ensure riders reach the end of each stage with reduced fatigue. Further influence from the KTM 450 Rally is evident in the redesigned bodywork with a new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, improving aerodynamics and ergonomics, respectively enhancing protection from the elements and the bike’s already phenomenal agility.

It also gets a new and lower windshield, high front fender and engine protector, for those tricky technical terrains.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R gets a new 5” TFT display — equipped with USB-C connecters with a developed turn-by-turn plus navigation system, a new call-out function also allows a favorites call option, with a maximum of 10 numbers, or the option to call one of the 10 last numbers called.

In terms of software and hardware, KTM has also included the next generation of ABS control unit that takes readings from the 6D sensor. Riders opting to try the bike’s potential off the beaten tracks can us off-road ABS as an integrated element of off-road mode, or the optional Rally mode, without the need to select the off-road ABS separately.

The KTM 890 Adventure R gets a single-piece seat with is new colors and new Mitas Enduro Trail+ tires combo for the International and European versions. American adventurers can also be seen with LED style indicators to complement the revitalized graphic set for 2023 model.

KTM is also offering a new Demo mode, which allows buyers to take advantage of all the specs and options for the first 1,500km before deciding on which pack or features to opt for.