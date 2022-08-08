2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the competition in terms of pricing.

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-anticipated Hunter 350 motorcycle. The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh for the base Retro variant and they go up to Rs 1.69 lakh for the dual-tone Metro variants. Here’s how this latest 350cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield fares against the competition in terms of pricing.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Rivals: Price in India

Make & Model Price (ex-showroom) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rs 1.50 lakh – Rs 1.69 lakh TVS Ronin Rs 1.49 lakh – Rs 1.68 lakh Honda CB350RS Rs 2.03 lakh – Rs 2.04 lakh Jawa Forty Two Rs 1.67 lakh – Rs 1.94 lakh Yezdi Roadster Rs 2.01 lakh – Rs 2.09 lakh

The prices of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable RE on sale in India. TVS Ronin is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, the Honda CB350RS retails from Rs 2.03 lakh, the price of the Jawa Forty Two starts at Rs 1.67 lakh while the Yezdi Roadster is priced from Rs 2.01 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Rivals: Engine Specs

Specification Hunter 350 Ronin CB350RS Forty Two Roadster Engine 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled 225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 20.2 bhp 20.1 bhp 20.7 bhp 27 bhp 29.2 bhp Torque 27 Nm 19.93 Nm 30 Nm 27 Nm 29 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed 6-speed

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled motor that churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The TVS Ronin gets a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It develops 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. Honda’s CB350RS features a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm. All three of them are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Jawa Forty Two is powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 27 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Finally, we have the Yezdi Roadster that gets a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor churns out 29.2 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque. Both these Jawa-Yezdi sibling motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

