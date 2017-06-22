Kavita Devi set to create history, become first Indian woman ever to figure in WWE

Kavita Devi becomes first Indian woman ever to figure in WWE. (Source: IE Image)

Kavita Devi, the former Indian powerlifter and gold medalist in South Asian Games, is all set to script history soon by becoming the first ever Indian woman to fight in the spectacular freestyle wrestling sport at WWE. Hailing from Haryana, Kavita has been selected to take part in the Mae Young Classic, the first ever WWE tournament for women. Earlier this April, she took part in WWE Dubai tryout and caught the eyes of the talent scouts. Former WWE Champion, The Great Khali also gave training to Kavita to be a professional wrestler at his Punjab-based wrestling promotion and training academy.

The first ever held Mae Young Classic will be a single round elimination tournament and is planned to witness 32 top trained battle queens from around the globe. Kavita appeared overwhelmed while talking about her selection for the tournament. She said, “I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud”. The Vice President of WWE Talent Development, Canyon Ceman also applauded Kavita Devi and said that she is a good athlete and an extremely strong woman who has the solid grasp on fundamentals of sports entertainment and carries the passion for improving that will help her to shine in WWE’s upcoming event. Ceman also appreciated Kavita’s performance in WWE’s 2017 Dubai Tryout held in April this year.

This historical tournament is named after the WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE superstars ever in history, Mae Young. This tournament is scheduled to start on 13-14 July at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida.