Track And Tell IoT startup offers vehicle tracking solutions, promises safe ride

Ever had the feeling that your driver had taken your car for a spin but you had no way to prove it? Or perhaps you aren’t too sure about the circuitous route that the school van driver is taking? Well, help is at hand with Gurgaon-based IoT products start-up Trak N Tell’s hassle-free car tracking solutions that don’t just keep an eye on what the driver but even prevents him from taking a joy ride. “We have a GPS-based unit that can recognise the structural dynamics of a car and adapt itself to panic and threat-based situations to enable prompt actions. Through our intelligent tracking solutions, we can help locate stranded occupants, and provide help and medical assistance in case of any mishaps or major impact. We also provide assistance in case of tracking/recovering of stolen vehicles,” explains Pranshu Gupta, founder and CEO, Trak N Tell, talking about the start-up’s flagship product Intelli7+.

The idea behind Trak N Tell spawned from Gupta’s personal experience, when he witnessed vehicular misuse by his driver. Consequently, Gupta, along with his team, decided to come up with a sophisticated vehicle telematics solutions that can ensure better safety and threat elimination for both the owner and the vehicle. “Our safety and security solution involves installing an IoT gadget inside a car that is equipped with a 2G/3G/4G SIM and an on-board GPS receiver. It triangulates its current location and transmits this information, along with other vital statistics about the health of the car to our cloud system,” he says. Trak N Tell has recently come out with another telematics based product called Trakpod, available for Rs 10,499 with lifetime subscription. A supplement to Trak N Tell’s Intelli7+, it is a DIY product of sorts. With Trakpod, there is a Bluetooth API that allows developers to capture data in real-time directly from the device and integrate the same into their own custom Android and iOS apps. “In addition, our customers can also use the free Android or iOS Trak N Tell app to locate their car and family (or cargo, in case of logistics companies),” he says.

Trak N Tell’s products have found many customers. Apart from individual car and bike owners, it also works with fleet owners and Indian and international OEMs. In India, it has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Assam, Orissa, West Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Internationally, it has a presence in select African countries, USA, Canada, and Europe. The start-up is aiming to become a leader in the customised vehicle telematics solutions space, after posting under a million dollars in revenues last year and hopes to reach $3-5 million very soon. Trak N Tell’s innovative work has caught the attention of investors with WhatsApp founder Brian Acton backing it.