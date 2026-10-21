A Haryana consumer commission ordered a gynaecologist and a hospital to pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation, along with Rs 11,000 towards litigation costs, to a woman who continued to suffer abdominal pain and bleeding for months after a Caesarean delivery.

According to The Indian Express news report, the Yamuna Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held them liable for medical negligence and unfair trade practices. The commission found that the doctor failed to investigate her persistent symptoms and that the hospital did not maintain complete treatment records.

The bench, comprising President Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana, passed the order on October 12. It said the woman also incurred additional expenses on hospitalisation, including bed charges, medicines, food and a special diet, because of the prolonged complications.

What the woman alleged

According to the complaint, the woman delivered her daughter through a Caesarean section on February 19, 2022, and was discharged two days later. She said she continued to experience abdominal pain and bleeding after discharge and visited the doctor repeatedly, but her symptoms did not subside.

Subsequent examinations, she alleged, revealed retained products of conception—leftover foetal or placental tissue—and blood clots in her uterus. She underwent a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure at the same hospital on June 4, 2022, but continued to suffer pain and bleeding. A D&C is a minor surgical procedure in which the cervix is widened and the uterine lining is cleared.

She later underwent another procedure at a hospital in Gurugram on September 9, 2022. The complainant sought compensation for medical expenses, mental agony and future treatment, alleging that the doctor and hospital had failed to follow proper protocols and caused her prolonged suffering.

Doctor and hospital’s defence

The Indian Express report added that the doctor and hospital denied the allegations. They maintained that the delivery and subsequent treatment were carried out according to standard medical practice, disputed the medical reports submitted by the complainant, and sought dismissal of the complaint.

The commission, however, found contradictions in the hospital’s written statement regarding the woman’s follow-up visit and treatment. Although the doctor and hospital claimed to have performed a D&C on June 4, 2022, they did not produce the complete treatment record for that date or the histopathological examination report they relied on in their defence.

Why the commission found negligence

The commission observed that the doctor and hospital failed to exercise due care while treating the woman. Despite her persistent pain and bleeding, the doctor did not prescribe necessary investigations, such as an ultrasound, to determine the cause of the symptoms.

“It is a matter of common sense that, since the same doctor conducted the surgery during the pregnancy on the complainant, it was very easy for the doctor to detect the cause of pain and bleeding, and definitely, it can only be determined by way of ultrasound scan, etc., but the same was not prescribed by the doctor concerned,” the order stated.

The commission also held that the hospital’s failure to produce complete medical records amounted to withholding the best available evidence, warranting an adverse inference. It concluded that the doctor and hospital had failed to follow the required medical protocol and had treated the woman casually, without the care and caution expected of an ordinarily prudent medical practitioner.

The commission allowed the complaint and directed the gynaecologist and hospital to pay Rs 3 lakh in compensation and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses. The ruling underscores that doctors and hospitals may be held liable when they fail to investigate symptoms, follow medical protocols or maintain complete treatment records, particularly where such failures prolong a patient’s suffering and increase treatment costs.

For patients facing similar issues, the commission noted that grievances can be raised through the state consumer helpline—in Haryana, 1800-180-2087—or the National Consumer Helpline on 1915.