Quick commerce’s next growth bet may require it to slow down. As Blinkit and Zepto expand into premium fruits and vegetables through Gourmet and Select, respectively, the platforms face a challenge that their 10-minute delivery model was not designed to solve: ensuring consistent quality and freshness in products that deteriorate quickly and vary from piece to piece.

The entry of the two platforms into the segment, where specialist online players such as FirstClub and Handpickd are building their businesses, raises questions over whether the dark-store model can deliver the quality that premium consumers expect. While stocking products close to consumers allows quick-commerce companies to improve availability and convenience, pre-forecasting inventory of perishable goods can lead to wastage and inconsistent quality.

Freshness over speed

“The 10-minute delivery model assumes faster is inherently better. A logic that fails when applied to fresh kitchen essentials,” Anant Goel, founder and CEO of Handpickd, told FE. The company procures against live orders rather than maintaining inventory in warehouses or stores, with customers receiving their selections the next morning. “The future of fresh commerce isn’t delivering yesterday’s inventory faster; it’s delivering today’s products with absolute freshness,” he said.

The challenge is particularly acute in premium produce, where consumers are likely to be more discerning about ripeness, taste and consistency. Unlike packaged goods, the quality of a mango, avocado or berry can vary considerably, and a poor purchase can undermine consumer trust. Puru Gupta, founder and operating partner at Proteus Partners, said the ability to balance quality, reliability and convenience would be critical to building a sustainable business in the segment.

The implications extend beyond customer experience to the economics of the business. Companies need to manage inventory carefully to minimise spoilage while maintaining sufficient assortment to meet demand. The supplied market projections point to a significant opportunity: a Google-Deloitte report estimates that India’s quick-commerce market could reach $50 billion to $90 billion by 2030-31, serving 70 million to more than 100 million shoppers. However, growth in the overall market does not automatically translate into attractive economics for premium fresh produce.

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Beyond faster deliveries

Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said the winning model would prioritise sourcing, freshness control and traceability, with delivery speed becoming a byproduct rather than the main selling point. Knowing where produce was grown and when it was harvested could matter more to consumers than whether it arrived in 10 minutes or 40 minutes.

According to Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader at Deloitte South Asia, success will depend on sourcing standards, inventory management, cold-chain integrity and fulfilment quality. He said companies could adopt a tiered approach, using local inventory for frequent replenishment purchases while offering specialised or imported produce through scheduled same-day or next-day delivery.

The shift could require quick-commerce platforms to move beyond a single delivery promise for every category. While speed remains important for standardised, shelf-stable products, premium fresh produce may require a different operating model. Mittal said a business that consistently delivers produce within hours of harvesting could have an advantage in customer retention over one focused solely on cutting delivery times.