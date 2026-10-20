India’s ambition to lead the global 6G race will depend on its ability to monetise existing 5G networks, develop commercially viable applications and provide telecom operators with a predictable spectrum roadmap, Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, said.

With the global 6G standard expected to be finalised in late 2028, India needs to accelerate the development of an innovation ecosystem that can translate network capabilities into economic value, rather than focus solely on technology standards and patents, Gorman said.

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“India needs to accept that it has this compressed timetable,” he said, adding that the country must ensure 5G generates sufficient returns to sustain investment in the next generation of mobile technology.

Spectrum availability and pricing will be critical to this effort. Governments should view spectrum as a co-investment in the digital economy rather than merely a source of revenue, as the economic benefits of connectivity often extend beyond telecom operators, Gorman said.

“If you charge operators everything they can, then the operators can’t afford to put the infrastructure in,” he said, calling for a better balance between spectrum costs, network investment and the broader economic gains from technology.

The transition to 6G will also require timely spectrum allocation and active participation in international discussions on future frequency bands.

Gorman said network capabilities such as slicing, introduced with 5G, would be enhanced in subsequent generations. Potential 6G applications could also include sensing, although the technology’s final specifications are still under discussion.

India will also need to make network capabilities accessible to developers through application programming interfaces (APIs), enabling businesses to build new services and industrial applications.

The country could leverage its strength in frugal innovation to develop solutions for other emerging markets, particularly in the Global South and Latin America, where 5G adoption is still progressing, Gorman said.

Although the 6G standard is expected to be finalised in late 2028, commercial deployment will follow later. Developing viable use cases and creating a sustainable investment environment will therefore be central to India’s 6G ambitions.