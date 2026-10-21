Morgan Stanley is taking different calls on three Indian chemical companies, favouring Deepak Nitrite for its earnings recovery prospects, becoming less cautious on Aarti Industries as margins get support from chemical intermediates and fuel additives, and turning more bearish on PI Industries amid competition in its legacy agrochemical portfolio.

In its October 20 report, India Chemicals: Shifting Fortunes, the brokerage argues that the sector’s prospects are diverging. Chinese supply constraints and improving agrochemical demand could help some businesses, but pricing pressure and delays in scaling newer products remain concerns for others.

Deepak Nitrite leads on earnings recovery

Morgan Stanley retained its ‘Overweight’ rating on Deepak Nitrite and raised its price target to Rs 1,889 from Rs 1,869. It expects improved profitability in advanced intermediates and firm phenolics margins to support an earnings recovery.

The brokerage wrote: “We have also seen signs of improved volumes and pricing power in DPNT’s advanced intermediates segment. The key risk to monitor is feedstock access.”

The key risk is whether feedstock availability and the timing of new capacity additions allow the company to sustain its recovery. Morgan Stanley also cautioned that higher interest and depreciation costs could weigh on earnings as investments progress.

Aarti Industries offers a margin recovery opportunity

Morgan Stanley upgraded Aarti Industries to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Underweight’ and raised its price target to Rs 471 from Rs 366. It sees support from stronger monomethyl aniline (MMA) spreads, tighter supply of certain chemical intermediates in China and improved utilisation as new capacity comes on stream.

The brokerage wrote: “We expect gasoline spreads to start to inflect, which should support fuel additives (such as MMA) demand.”

However, Morgan Stanley stopped short of a more positive rating. It expects returns to remain constrained, while the energy business accounts for a larger share of earnings, leaving the company more exposed if refining conditions ease or fuel demand slows.

PI Industries faces the toughest competitive pressure

Morgan Stanley downgraded PI Industries Ltd. to relative ‘Underweight’, citing rising competition in its legacy agrochemical portfolio and a slower-than-expected transition to newer products. The brokerage expects these pressures to leave earnings vulnerable to further cuts, even if volumes improve in the second half of the financial year.

The report said: “However, regulatory hurdles, adverse weather and slower-than-expected product ramp-ups have constrained volume growth relative to peers and delayed margin recovery.”

The concern centres on generic competition for pyroxasulfone, a key product in PI’s legacy portfolio, and the time needed for newer agrochemicals, biologicals and pharmaceutical products to offset weaker pricing and margins.

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How the three stocks compare

Metric Deepak Nitrite Aarti Industries PI Industries Morgan Stanley rating ‘Overweight’ ‘Equal-weight’ ‘Underweight’ Price target Rs 1,889 Rs 471 Rs 2,030 Upside / downside in report 20% upside 3% downside 8% downside Main positive factor Advanced intermediates recovery and phenolics margins MMA spreads and tighter intermediate supply Ramp-up of newer products Main concern Feedstock access and investment execution Energy portfolio concentration and potential easing of tailwinds Generic competition and slow product transition

Source: Morgan Stanley Research, October 20, 2026. Upside and downside figures are based on the brokerage’s report.

The verdict: Deepak Nitrite stands out, while PI faces the greatest pressure

Among the three, Morgan Stanley’s strongest conviction is in Deepak Nitrite, where it sees a recovery in the core businesses and support from phenolics profitability. Aarti Industries has improving margin drivers, but the brokerage remains cautious about the durability of those gains and the company’s return profile. PI Industries faces the most difficult near-term outlook as generic competition weighs on its established portfolio and newer businesses take time to scale.

The report’s broader message is that chemical stocks may not move together: company-specific pricing, product mix and execution are likely to determine which businesses can turn better demand into stronger earnings.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.