By Anish Mandal,

India may need 105-150 GW of coal additions by 2035, against the earlier 97 GW expansion target. The demand for more dependable night-time power is the primary reason. Faster battery storage deployment, larger duration storage technologies, & stronger grids could reduce such thermal deployment, writes Anish Mandal.

l Why is the CEA re-visiting its coal expansion plans?

INDIA CAN INSTALL solar panels faster than ever. The harder question would be what keeps factories, data centres and air conditioners running after sunset till the sun rises again. This challenge underpins the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) indicating that India may need 105-150 GW of coal additions by 2035, against the earlier 97 GW expansion target. The 2023 National Electricity Plan had already projected 260 GW of coal/lignite and 24.8 GW of gas by FY32, alongside rapid renewable and storage expansion.

ALSO READ India may need up to 150 GW more coal capacity by 2035 as demand surges: CEA



The IEA forecasts electricity-demand growth averaging 6.4% annually through 2030, with industry contributing roughly one-third of the increase and cooling over one-fifth. Agriculture and transport together contribute around another one-fifth.

India’s summer net load, which is the residual demand remaining after solar and wind generation, typically peaks around 8 pm, and at 4 am in the morning, it is still marginally lower by 10%. In May 2026, dispatchable generation peaked at 90% of available capacity, leaving limited room for unexpected outages and spikes in demand.

The supply pressure is therefore starkly visible, especially during non-solar hours. The country therefore needs more dependable power after sunset, and the preferred source for meeting the prolonged post-sunset demand seems to be coal.

l How is the power demand outlook?

PEAK POWER DEMAND reached a record high of 260 GW on October 5, 2026, and has remained more than 250 GW through most days of September and October of 2026. Sustained cooling loads and agricultural irrigation needs have kept power demand elevated by 40-50 GW higher than that of the previous year. Evening non-solar hour demand has started easing only during mid-October, as cooling loads softened gradually.

l Night-time demand challenges

HIGH POWER DEMAND all through the night requires a sustained base load generation to be available through the non-solar hours. Such sustained demand for long hours could strain the supply availability for high volumes and duration of battery storage, especially when the supply chain is skewed and cost curves are showing a reverse trend. A battery that covers the evening peak may still run out hours before dawn. Also, CEA’s March 2026 Generation Adequacy Plan finds pithead coal more economical than solar-plus batteries for baseload supply under its assumptions.

l What limits other power sources?

WIND CAN GENERATE power at night but follows weather and is usually low during summer months, limiting output when heat-driven demand intensifies. Hydro generation fell 20% year on year in September 2026. Gas offers flexibility, but scarce domestic fuel and expensive imported LNG constrain its role. Nuclear addition, other than what’s already planned, is a longer-term replacement solution.

l Does this mean a likely retreat from renewables?

RENEWABLES WILL EXPAND, complementing the expansion of coal. The March 2026 CEA plan envisages 509 GW of solar, 155 GW of wind and 174 GW of battery and pumped storage by FY36, alongside 315 GW of coal/lignite. It estimates that by FY36, non-fossil fuels will contribute 70% of total installed capacity in the country. This means that coal plants will increasingly need to accommodate renewable output by reducing generation when solar is abundant and ramping up adequately as it fades, supporting greater renewable integration. In this context, CEA also released regulations in 2023 prescribing a phased move for coal plants towards 40% minimum technical load, followed by its suggestive framework on ramp rate compliance and scheduling for coal plants, released in 2026.

l How can the need for additional coal be reduced?

THE THERMAL COAL plant requirement and addition is dependent on variables like demand, battery storage costs and delivery timelines. Faster storage deployment, larger duration storage technologies, and stronger grids could reduce such thermal deployment. The solution can also lie in reshaping the contours of demand. UC-Berkeley-led research estimates stronger air conditioner standards could avoid over 60 GW of peak power demand by 2035. Though most states have started shifting agricultural demand from evening hours to solar hours, a significant shift is yet to materialise through feeder solarisation.

India’s power plan must deliver through the night at a cost consumers can afford. Resource adequacy studies need to be carried out by each state to plan such procurement and execute the capacity contracts. Annual revisions enforce the robustness of such plans.

The writer is partner, Deloitte India.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.