Panasonic launches ‘Eluga I5’ smartphone at Rs 6,499

Expanding its Eluga series, Panasonic India Smartphones on Thursday unveiled 'Eluga I5' smartphone at Rs 6,499.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 9, 2017 3:29 PM
Expanding its Eluga series, Panasonic India Smartphones on Thursday unveiled ‘Eluga I5’ smartphone at Rs 6,499. The smartphone comes with Arbo — the company’s in-house virtual assistant. “The Eluga series bespeaks reliability and the latest Eluga I5 is another perfect blend of innovation and elegance. It ensures top-notch performance at a value-based price,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head-Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 128GB.

The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display topped with Asahi “Dragontrail” glass. There is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front camera and a 2,500mAh battery to power the device. The handset will retail on Flipkart in gold and black colours.

