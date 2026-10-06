The defence manufacturing sector in India is entering a phase where execution of existing orders is becoming increasingly important alongside fresh order wins. Adjusted defence order inflows among major capital goods companies, excluding Larsen & Toubro, rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 8,600 crore in Q2FY27, according to Elara Securities’ October 5 quarterly preview.

The increase came despite delays in finalising large programmes such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Project-75I and Next Generation Corvettes. The report expects several defence companies to post double-digit revenue growth in the September quarter, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Zen Technologies and Solar Industries.

This puts the spotlight on the next link in the defence manufacturing cycle: how quickly companies can execute the contracts they have already won.

Defence orders remain strong despite programme delays

The broader order environment for capital goods companies was weaker during Q2FY27. Major capital goods companies, excluding L&T, announced cumulative order inflows of about Rs 35,000 crore, down 10% year-on-year after adjusting for a Rs 62,300 crore LCA Mk1 order for HAL in the year-ago period.

However, defence remained a strong pocket. Adjusted defence order inflows rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 8,600 crore, led by what Elara described as buoyancy in defence electronics. The order flow also shows that India’s defence manufacturing opportunity extends beyond complete aircraft, missiles and ships.

During Q2FY27, BEL received orders covering communication equipment, radar, avionics, tank subsystems, electro-optics, cyber security, perimeter security, medical electronics, jammers, batteries, spares and services. Other BEL orders included communication equipment, electro-optics, ammunition fuzes and CBRN systems.

According to the brokerage firm, BDL received an Rs 810.8 crore order for Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons and associated equipment from the Indian Air Force. Zen Technologies received Rs 295 crore for simulators and another Rs 177.5 crore for the upgradation and integration of tank and crew gunnery simulators.

Meanwhile, Data Patterns received an Rs 585.8 crore radar electronics order from BEL, while Astra Microwave received an Rs 2,205.2 crore order from HAL for 122 AAAUs and 121 interface frames for the Uttam Radar programme.

Why execution is now the key test

A defence contract does not translate into revenue immediately. Orders are executed over time, with manufacturing, integration, testing and delivery determining when revenue is recognised.

The latest estimates from Elara indicate that this execution cycle could become increasingly visible in the financial performance of defence companies during FY27.

The brokerage expects BDL’s Q2FY27 revenue to rise 25% year-on-year, while GRSE’s revenue is expected to increase 15%, BEL’s 12% and HAL’s 15%. Zen Technologies is expected to record a 50% increase in revenue, while Solar Industries is estimated to grow 41%, supported by defence and export order execution.

The estimates shows the difference between order-book growth and revenue growth. Companies can accumulate large contracts, but the financial benefit depends on their ability to manufacture and deliver against those contracts.

HAL: aircraft deliveries become critical

HAL is one of the largest companies in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, with its financial performance closely linked to aircraft production and deliveries. Elara expects HAL’s Q2FY27 revenue at Rs 7,635.6 crore, up 15.2% year-on-year from Rs 6,628.6 crore in Q2FY26.

The brokerage estimates HAL’s EBITDA at Rs 2,036.4 crore, up 30.7% year-on-year, while adjusted profit after tax is expected at Rs 1,935.8 crore, an increase of 16%.

Elara expects the revenue growth to be led by manufacturing and specifically points to deliveries of Tejas trainers, HTT-40 aircraft and Dhruv LUH.

For FY27, Elara estimates HAL’s revenue at Rs 37,231.3 crore, rising to Rs 44,092.2 crore in FY28 and Rs 51,307 crore in FY29. The numbers make delivery schedules an important factor in determining how quickly HAL’s defence order pipeline translates into reported revenue.

BEL: electronics become a major execution channel

BEL’s order pipeline is spread across a wider range of defence electronics and systems. Its Q2 orders included radar, avionics, communication equipment, electro-optics, cyber security systems, jammers, batteries and other defence equipment.

Elara expects BEL’s Q2FY27 revenue to increase 12% year-on-year to Rs 6,487.1 crore. The brokerage estimates EBITDA at Rs 1,778 crore and adjusted PAT at Rs 1,342.1 crore.

For FY27, BEL’s revenue is estimated at Rs 32,655 crore, increasing to Rs 38,298.8 crore in FY28 and Rs 44,668.2 crore in FY29. The nature of BEL’s order wins also highlights the expanding role of electronics in India’s defence manufacturing chain.

BDL: missile orders need to translate into production

BDL’s business is more directly linked to missile and weapon-system manufacturing. Elara expects BDL’s Q2FY27 revenue to reach Rs 1,438.9 crore, up 25.4% year-on-year. This would also represent a sharp sequential increase from Rs 572.2 crore in Q1FY27.

The brokerage estimates Q2 EBITDA at Rs 219.4 crore and adjusted PAT at Rs 236.3 crore. The company’s Q2 order inflow included the Rs 810.8 crore SAT-SAAW contract from the IAF.

Elara estimates BDL’s FY27 revenue at Rs 5,084.3 crore, rising to Rs 7,076.5 crore in FY28 and Rs 8,185.3 crore in FY29.

Zen shows how execution can drive smaller defence companies

The execution story is also playing out among smaller specialised defence companies. Elara expects Zen Technologies’ Q2FY27 revenue to rise 50% year-on-year to Rs 260.4 crore, compared with Rs 173.6 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s estimated adjusted PAT is Rs 74.6 crore, compared with Rs 61 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company received Rs 295 crore for simulator supply and Rs 177.5 crore for tank and crew gunnery simulator upgrades and integration during Q2FY27.

Elara estimates Zen’s FY27 revenue at Rs 1,270.9 crore, rising to Rs 1,851.7 crore in FY28 and Rs 2,244.9 crore in FY29.

Defence opportunity spreads to specialised suppliers

The Q2 order data also points to a growing supplier ecosystem around India’s major defence manufacturers. Astra Microwave’s Rs 2,205.2 crore Uttam Radar order from HAL and Data Patterns’ Rs 585.8 crore radar electronics order from BEL are examples of specialised suppliers participating in larger defence programmes.

BEML, meanwhile, received an Rs 184.3 crore order from HAL for manufacturing and supplying Light Combat Helicopter fuselage aerostructures.

The orders cover a range of products and systems, including radar electronics, avionics, electro-optics, communication equipment, batteries, fuzes and aerostructures.

This means the financial impact of defence spending is not restricted to the company receiving the final platform contract. Orders can move through several layers of the manufacturing chain. These are Elara Securities estimates, not company guidance.

The next phase: From order books to deliveries

India’s defence sector therefore enters FY27 with two parallel developments. First, fresh orders continue to build the pipeline, particularly in defence electronics and specialised systems. Second, companies that secured contracts in earlier periods are increasingly entering the manufacturing and delivery phase.

The distinction matters as a large order book by itself does not determine near-term revenue. Production capacity, component availability, integration, testing and delivery schedules determine how quickly contracts are converted into financial performance.

Elara’s Q2FY27 estimates suggest that this conversion is already beginning to show up across companies such as HAL, BEL, BDL, GRSE, Zen Technologies and Solar Industries. At the same time, delays in major programmes such as QRSAM, Project-75I and Next Generation Corvettes show that the timing of new orders can remain uncertain.