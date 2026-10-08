Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has seen a sharp increase in order inflows in Q2FY27, announcing orders worth around Rs 1.3 lakh crore so far.

Domestic brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal expects L&T’s revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% in FY26 and and 14% in FY29 citing an order prospect pipeline of Rs 15 lakh crore for 9MFY27 and an order book of Rs 7.8 lakh crore as of June 2026.

The brokerage firm also expects the company to secure orders worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore in FY27 and Rs 4.3 lakh crore in FY28.

L&T Middle East orders cross Rs 77,500 crore in Q2FY27

The brokerage said ordering activity in the Middle East had slowed earlier because of the West Asia crisis, but has now started to recover.

In Q2FY27, L&T’s Project worth nearly Rs 77,500 crore came from the Middle East across hydrocarbon, offshore projects, infrastructure, gas compression plants and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Motilal Oswal said, “West Asia crisis has impacted work on some onshore, hydrocarbon and solar projects. The company is focusing on higher fabrication in India for these projects and ramping up execution in domestic and large private projects to offset this weakness.”

However, L&T has also been diversifying its international business beyond the Middle East, with orders coming from Europe, Africa and Canada. The company is also targeting markets such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

L&T order win: H1FY27 run rate nears Rs 2 lakh crore

In Q1FY27, L&T’s order inflows was at Rs 87,300 crore. However, order announcements have picked up sharply in Q2FY27 across domestic and international markets, particularly for large, mega and ultra-mega projects. The announced order inflow run rate in H1FY27 is currently around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Domestic orders during the quarter include thermal power projects from NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), platform and pipeline projects from ONGC, and a mega order from Nvidia to build what the company has described as India’s largest Nvidia B300 AI factory.

L&T expands international order pipeline

L&T has also been diversifying its international business beyond the Middle East, with orders coming from Europe, Africa and Canada. The company is also targeting markets such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The brokerage said ordering activity in the Middle East had slowed earlier because of the West Asia crisis, but has now started to recover.

Hydrocarbon spending is expected to remain the biggest driver of Middle East orders, followed by power, BESS and core infrastructure spending.

L&T is also focusing on modular fabrication in India, with the fabricated equipment and structures to be exported to project locations. This strategy could help the company manage execution challenges caused by the crisis and logistics disruptions.

Domestic orders set to pick up

On the domestic front, L&T expects continued demand from buildings and factories, particularly semiconductor plants and data centres, along with real estate projects.

Ordering activity in the ferrous and non-ferrous segments has also started improving, according to Motilal Oswal.

L&T has built a portfolio of five thermal power projects from NTPC, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NTPC’s Lara project and DVC. The company is also looking to win more thermal power projects.

The defence business could provide another source of growth. According to industry reports cited by the brokerage, L&T could receive contracts for the first batch of 59 Zorawar tanks as well as the Next Generation Corvette (NGC) programme.

The company also expects nuclear-sector orders to increase as India plans to raise its nuclear power capacity from the current 8.9 GW to 22.5 GW by FY32 and eventually to 100 GW by FY47.

Execution remains key focus

Motilal Oswal said execution will remain a key focus for L&T over the coming quarters.The West Asia crisis has affected execution of onshore, hydrocarbon and solar projects in the Middle East. Logistics costs have also increased, although L&T expects to pass these costs on to customers.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created greater logistics challenges for Qatar and Kuwait because of the limited availability of alternative routes. Saudi Aramco and the UAE, however, are exploring alternate routes, the brokerage said.

For L&T’s large Qatar order, modular fabrication is currently being carried out in India. The company plans to transport the fabricated structures from India by the fourth quarter of FY27 through the Strait of Hormuz.

Similarly, for a large TenneT order, where L&T now has an order book of around Rs 60,000 crore, modular fabrication will take place in India.

Domestic execution is also expected to pick up, supported by private-sector projects, thermal power projects and buildings and factories.

The five-project thermal power order book, including projects from NTPC, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NTPC Lara and DVC, is expected to see execution ramp up over the coming quarters and years.