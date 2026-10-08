Tata Group’s IT arm, Tata Consultancy Services, has declared its second interim dividend for FY27. The IT major announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY27, and the company will check its record books next week to determine shareholder eligibility for the same.

In case you are a TCS shareholder and are wondering when you will receive the payment, here are all the details you should know about its dividend payout

TCS dividend record date

TCS has announced its second interim dividend of Rs 12, which will be paid on each share of face value Rs 1. The record date for the same has been fixed for Wednesday, October 14. This means that to be eligible for the dividend payout, you must hold the company’s shares on or before this date.

Previously, TCS had announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July. In FY26, the tech firm paid a total of Rs 110 per share, across three interim, one special, and one final dividend payout.

TCS dividend payment date

As per the company’s exchange filing, beneficiaries shall receive the dividend payment in their bank accounts by October 30. Under the Companies Act 2013, entities are bound to make the requisite payments within 30 days from the date of declaration.

TCS Q2 FY27 result

For Q2 FY27, TCS posted its consolidated net profit at Rs 13,884 crore, rising 4% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 13,349 crore reported in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, its bottom line advanced by 15% from Rs 12,075 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

The IT major’s consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 73,188 crore, inching up 1% against Rs 72,275 crore reported in the trailing quarter. On a YoY basis, its topline climbed 11% from Rs 65,799 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

TCS share price

TCS’s share ended Thursday’s trade on exchanges flat at Rs 2,076. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by 8.55%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined by more than 19%.

Over the past one year, its share price has fallen by over 30%