Irdai’s proposed commission cuts in insurance distribution is likely to weigh more on the earnings of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) than banks, as insurance distribution income has become an increasingly important contributor to their profitability in recent years, says ICRA.

As per its latest report, insurance distribution income as a share of NBFCs’ profit after tax has jumped nearly ten-fold in three years, rising from 0.8% PAT in FY23 to 8% in FY26. For HFCs, insurance distribution income as a percentage of PAT increased to 7.6% in FY26 from 1% in FY23.

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“Insurance attachment rates on loan disbursements have increased over time, resulting in a steadily rising contribution from commission income and increasing sensitivity to any reduction in distribution payouts,” ICRA said.

In comparison, insurance distribution income remains a relatively modest contributor to the profitability of public sector banks (PSBs), accounting for around 2% of PAT. Private banks have higher exposure, with insurance distribution income contributing 6.8% to profitability in FY26, up from 3.8% in FY23. “The impact on PAT is likely to be relatively higher for both NBFCs and HFCs than for banks,” it added.

In a sweeping overhaul of insurance distribution, Irdai last month introduced a consultation paper with tighter product- and channel-specific commission caps across life, health, and general insurance products. The regulator has also proposed provisions to prevent forced bundling of insurance products and curb mis-selling.

The proposed framework prohibits banks and NBFCs from linking credit approval to the purchase of insurance. Customers would have to retain their choice of insurer, while lenders would be required to provide separate pricing with and without insurance and ensure that insurance premiums are paid separately. In products like credit life insurance, Irdai has proposed capping first-year commissions at 2.5% of premium, compared with the current average of around 8% and a maximum of 14%. Renewal commissions would be capped at 1%, sharply lower than the current maximum of 38%.

ICRA said the reduction in commissions could weaken lenders’ incentive to cross-sell insurance with loans. However, insurance remains an important tool for mitigating borrower health and mortality risks. Lenders would therefore need to weigh lower distribution income against the benefits of transferring these risks rather than retaining them on their balance sheets.

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Overall, ICRA expects the proposed commission cuts to improve insurers’ Expenses of Management (EoM), although they could moderate near-term new business growth. For distributors, lower revenue per policy could affect business viability, forcing them to sustain earnings through higher volumes, improved productivity and greater cost efficiency.

Policyholders, meanwhile, are likely to benefit from potentially lower pricing, improved disclosures and stronger safeguards against mis-selling, ICRA said.