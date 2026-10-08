Air India on Thursday launched EasyRoam, an airline-branded travel SIM that will allow passengers to access mobile data and voice services while travelling abroad, without having to arrange for a local SIM after arrival.

The service, developed in partnership with Tata Communications, is initially available across 30 countries in North America, Europe, including the UK, Australia, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Roaming plans start at Rs 241, excluding taxes, with prices varying depending on the destination and plan selected.

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Air India customers opting for the SIM can retain their number for up to one year for a nominal charge.

The EasyRoam SIM is being offered free of cost during the initial phase, although customers will have to pay for the roaming packs. Customers purchasing a data plan will also get up to 1GB of additional complimentary data, except when travelling to Maldives and Mauritius.

Tata Communications, which provides the connectivity infrastructure for EasyRoam, has partnerships with more than 600 mobile network operators globally, allowing the service to provide connectivity across international destinations. EasyRoam is currently available for purchase through the Air India website and will subsequently be made available through the airline’s mobile app.

The geographical coverage of EasyRoam will progressively expand to up to 190 countries, Air India said. Travellers will be able to choose between destination-specific and worldwide plans, with options for data-only or voice-and-data connectivity.

The service is available as both a physical SIM and an eSIM through a dedicated Air India-branded webpage. Travellers can purchase and activate their plans before departure, allowing them to access connectivity after reaching their destination.

“Today’s travellers expect their travel experience to be seamless, instant and secure. Through our collaboration with Air India, we’re bringing travel connectivity into the booking journey itself, enabling customers to choose and activate their mobile plan before departure and go online the moment they arrive,” said Vivek Manglik, executive vice president, Interaction Fabric, Tata Communications.

Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, Air India, said travellers increasingly expect uninterrupted access to digital services while travelling across borders.

“EasyRoam addresses this need by enabling our customers to stay connected effortlessly while travelling internationally, without the hassle of arranging for connectivity after arrival,” Aggarwal said.

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Travellers going abroad typically have three options for mobile connectivity: activate an international roaming pack with their existing telecom operator, buy a local SIM after reaching the destination, or purchase a travel SIM/eSIM before departure.

International roaming is the most convenient option but can be expensive depending on the destination and plan, while buying a local SIM requires finding a retailer, completing the required registration and changing the SIM after arrival. Travel eSIMs have simplified the process for compatible smartphones, particularly for data-only requirements.

EasyRoam is essentially bringing this travel-connectivity purchase into the Air India ecosystem. Passengers can buy a physical SIM or eSIM before departure and select a destination-specific or worldwide plan