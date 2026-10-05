If you have Rs 30,000 to spend on a pair of premium TWS earbuds, India’s diverse audio market has a lot to offer. On one hand, you have the popular Apple AirPods Pro 3rd Gen earning top marks from audiophiles and noise cancellation enthusiasts, whereas on the other side, we have Sony’s WF-1000XM5 pleasing those who care for a wide and premium soundstage. These and many new entrants in this arena – all of them promising greater returns on investment. So, where does the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 stand in the comparison?

For those unaware, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 comes in at a price of Rs 29,990, sitting in the premium segment. While its predecessors have stood out for delivering a balanced audiophile-grade acoustic performance, the latest iteration offers faster Bluetooth connectivity and a refined physical design. Most importantly, the TWS 5 is built with long-term usability in mind – Sennheiser says that you can replace the battery in both the earbuds and the charging case.

So, is that enough to justify its premium price tag in India? Here is our full hands-on review.

Design and comfort

Sennheiser has traded in the squarer and blockier profile of the TW 4 (its predecessor) in favour of a smoother, more rounded bean-shaped contour. Combined with redesigned silicone ear tips, the Momentum TW 5 settles into the ear canal with less pressure, making extended listening sessions over 3–4 hours remarkably effortless.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5

The charging case has also seen a subtle shift, dropping the iconic woven fabric finish for a speckled matte finish, which can be had in different colours. On the durability front, an IP54 rating gives the earbuds protection against dust ingress and water splashes, outperforming the IPX4 ratings found on the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

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Under the hood, the Momentum TW 5 packs cutting-edge wireless specs, which include:

Codec support: Fully loaded with aptX Lossless (up to 24-bit/96kHz), aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC. Sadly, I wasn’t able to access Lossless files that were compatible with the earbuds, and had to rely on streaming services for the evaluation period.

Bluetooth 6.0: Ensures low latency, rock-solid stability, and seamless multipoint pairing across laptops and smartphones.

Spatial audio: Features integrated Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking, creating an expansive, directionally accurate soundstage when watching films or streaming spatial music tracks.

Audio performance

Over the years, Sennheiser has stood apart from the competition with its obsession with delivering the most balanced audio experience. With the Momentum True Wireless 5, things stay the same. If you value balance, clarity, and texture over boomy bass, this pair of earbuds excels.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5

Driven by Sennheiser’s 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers, the earbuds deliver tight, controlled low-end response, articulate vocals, and pristine high-frequency detail. Whether listening to acoustic tracks or complex classic orchestral pieces, instrument separation remains razor-sharp.

The hybrid adaptive ANC system automatically adjusts to your environment, effectively silencing background noise like AC hums, office chatter, and city traffic. Compared to the AirPods Pro, Sennheiser’s ANC doesn’t feel as natural, but they work well to avoid causing any ear fatigue. The voice quality from the microphone is decent too.

Since Sennheiser isn’t tied down to any of the OS ecosystems, the companion app works well with both Android and iOS devices, offering custom configuration experiences as well as multiple tuning features. I found the bass slider to be of great help.

Battery life and charging

Battery endurance on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 is a notable upgrade. With ANC disabled, the earbuds deliver an astounding 12 hours on a single charge, with the case adding another 28 hours for a total of 40 hours. With ANC turned on, expect around 6 hours per charge – a respectable figure that comfortably covers daily commutes and flights. Hence, battery life isn’t a concern on these Sennheiser wireless earbuds.

Verdict

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5

At an official price of Rs 29,990, the Momentum True Wireless 5 sits firmly at the top end of the TWS pricing spectrum in India. While it carries a slight price premium over Sony and Bose, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 makes a case for itself with superior dust resistance (IP54), cleaner acoustic fidelity, aptX Lossless support, and extended battery runtime. It also earns brownie points for the ability to let users replace its battery, thus making it ideal for those seeking longevity. For audiophiles and music purists willing to spend near the Rs 30,000 mark, the Momentum True Wireless 5 delivers solid audio performance.