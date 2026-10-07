Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on October 8, bringing together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss next-generation connectivity, digital innovation and secure access to technology.

Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the event will run from October 7 to 10 at Yashobhoomi, with the inauguration scheduled for around 10 am on October 8. Under the theme “Scale Without Boundaries”, this year’s programme spans 5G and 6G, artificial intelligence networks, semiconductors and cybersecurity, while adding new areas such as smart mobility and industrial robotics.

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Four Key Pillars of IMC 2026

IMC 2026 is built on four core pillars:

Srishti (Building the Future): Focuses on innovation and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Samvardhan (Fueling Growth): Focuses on technology-led economic expansion.

Sashakt (Expanding Opportunities): Drives inclusive digital access.

Suraksha (Strengthening Trust): Promotes secure and resilient digital ecosystems.

The event will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, industry experts, startups, investors, and innovators to explore emerging opportunities across the digital landscape.

Core Coverage and Sectors

The 2026 edition will cover nine established anchor sectors: 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cybersecurity, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG, and electronics manufacturing.

Additionally, the event expands its scope to include four new domains: smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics, and transport technology.

Key Highlights and Agenda

Industry leaders from over 20 global telecom operators will gather to discuss the future of telecommunications. Key events on the agenda include:

International 6G Symposium

Satcom Summit

Cybersecurity Summit

Viksit Tech 47

Startup World Cup

Quantum Summit

Leadership Roundtables

Smart Mobility Summit

Background

First announced in 2017, the India Mobile Congress was created as the country’s flagship mobile internet and technology platform to bring together the national telecom and broader Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem. Its inaugural edition took place in September 2017 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, organized by the DoT alongside COAI and other key stakeholders.

From its inception, the government envisioned the forum as a unified platform connecting telecom service providers, equipment manufacturers, handset makers, app developers, government agencies, and global technology leaders.day, ahead of the India Mobile Congress. The discussions covered access to digital services, security and technological progress.

Modi also highlighted the potential for India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) experience to support digital development in the Global South. He said his conversations with global leaders reflected growing international interest in DPI, particularly its relevance to developing economies.