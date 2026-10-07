Apple’s smart home strategy has always been about the HomePod, Apple TV, and the Home app, leaving third-party accessory manufacturers to furnish physical devices. Now, though, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals that Apple is shifting gears to launch a dedicated line of co-developed smart home hardware. And for this, Apple is joining hands with global electronics giant LG Electronics.

According to reports, Apple is taking direct aim at Amazon Ring and Google Nest with a unified ecosystem of first-party and partner accessories, ranging from smart doorbells and locks to climate controls and security lighting.

LG’s partnership with Apple: Entryways, Locks, and Climate Control

By co-developing key hardware with LG Electronics, the report says that Apple could leverage established appliance engineering while embedding custom silicon, privacy protections, and software integration directly into the devices.

Hence, Apple’s upcoming hardware lineup reportedly includes:

Smart Video Doorbells: This is said to be designed with high-definition video feeds, on-device facial recognition, and end-to-end encrypted storage integrated directly with iCloud and Apple TV pop-up notifications.

Next-gen Smart Deadbolts: This is likely to feature Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chips alongside standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing doors to unlock automatically as an iPhone or Apple Watch user approaches.

Smart Thermostats: This device is likely to be designed to work alongside room sensors, adjusting temperature dynamically based on occupant presence and personal routines.

Security Cameras and Floodlights: Indoor/outdoor cameras and floodlight fixtures built with local processing to keep video data private.

All accessories are said to be built to support Universal Standards, including Matter, Thread, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, ensuring fast local response times and broad interoperability.

Upcoming announcements and ecosystem timeline

According to Bloomberg’s reporting, Apple is planning this expansion across upcoming hardware reveals:

October 13 announcement: Apple is slated to reveal its dedicated smart home command display, an upgraded HomePod mini, and an updated Apple TV hub.

Future launches: The co-developed LG accessory portfolio, including the doorbell, deadbolt, thermostat, and cameras, is expected to follow shortly after the initial hub reveal.

homeOS: The intelligence layer

Hardware is only one side of the equation for Apple’s home devices ambitions. What’s more crucial to Apple’s dreams of expansion is homeOS, an operating system enhanced by Apple Intelligence designed to contextualise home automation:

Predictive Routines: The report says that homeOS could automatically adjust lighting and climate settings based on recognised user habits over time.

Personalised Recognition: This feature could differentiate household members via voice and facial recognition to tailor responses and media queues.

Siri natural language: The new Siri could process multi-step voice requests locally to manage scenes without requiring rigid command phrasing.