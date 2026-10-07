In what comes as a surprise move in the cutthroat AI competition, Anthropic has launched Claude for Google Workspace. With native integrations and connectors, Anthropic now allows its AI assistant to live directly inside Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The feature, which is currently released in public beta for all paid Claude plan subscribers, removes the hurdle of copying and pasting text between separate browser tabs. Users can now summon Claude in a dedicated sidebar within Google’s productivity suite or direct the AI to create and modify Google Workspace files directly from the main Claude web interface.

This is the first time that an AI model is embedding its AI assistant directly into a third-party productivity suite in a bid to boost usage and productivity, challenging native workspace assistants like Google Gemini and Microsoft 365 Copilot – AI that’s already embedded.

How it works: In-context AI assistance

The Claude integration with Google’s Workspace operates via two primary mechanisms designed for different stages of the document lifecycle:

1. The Google Workspace add-on

Installed directly from the Google Workspace Marketplace, the add-on opens Claude in a persistent sidebar alongside an open document, spreadsheet, or slide deck.

Google Docs: Claude reads selected text or full documents, restyling headings, fixing prose, or rewriting passages without altering surrounding layout parameters. Major edits appear as interactive proposal cards in the sidebar, allowing users to review, accept, or discard changes line-by-line.

Google Sheets: The assistant generates native formulas, constructs pivot tables, and builds built-in Sheets charts. For complex data cleaning or relational joins, Claude can pipe ranges into an isolated Python environment and return processed outputs back to the active sheet.

Google Slides: Claude builds new presentation slides that automatically inherit existing deck themes and master layouts, analysing visually rendered layouts to flag overlapping text boxes or unreadable contrast.

Note that users retain granular control over execution autonomy through two settings:

– An “Ask before edits” mode, which queues changes as approval cards.

– An “Accept all edits” mode for automated task execution.

2. Bi-directional connectors

In tandem with the workspace add-on, Anthropic released Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides connectors (beta). When enabled inside the Claude chat interface, users can paste a Google Drive URL or request a new file. Claude can generate, edit, and update files stored on Google Cloud while sticking to existing domain and file-level sharing permissions.

How to enable Claude for Google Workspace

Setting up the integration depends on whether you are working directly inside Google apps or initiating edits from the Claude web app.

Step 1: Install and launch the Google Workspace add-on

To use Claude inside Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides:

– Install the Add-On: Open the Google Workspace Marketplace and search for Claude for Google Workspace. Click Install (or contact your IT administrator if managed externally).

– Launch in Your Document: Open any Google Doc, Sheet, or Slide deck. In the top menu bar, navigate to Extensions > Claude > Open Claude.

– Sign In: Authenticate using your paid Claude account credentials (Pro, Team, or Enterprise). The Claude sidebar will open alongside your file.

For Organisation Admins: IT administrators on Team or Enterprise tiers can mass-deploy the add-on across their entire domain or select specific organisational units directly via the Google Admin console.

Step 2: Enable Connectors (To Edit Google Files From Claude)

If you prefer starting from the Claude chat window and having Claude build or update files in Google Drive:

– Turn On Connectors: Navigate to your account settings in Claude and enable the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides connectors (beta).

– Admin Permission (Team & Enterprise Plans): On multi-user organisation accounts, an Owner or Primary Owner must first turn on the Google Workspace connectors in the admin settings before individual team members can activate them.

– Connect Your Account: Follow the prompt to log into your Google Drive account and grant necessary file-access permissions.