Immigrants in the US need to be aware of the new rules related to filing deadlines. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a Policy Alert titled “Definition of Day for Purposes of Filing Deadlines” on September 23, 2026, which goes into effect on October 23, 2026.

The policy alert is about how USCIS will count days for filing deadlines. The new rules are:

USCIS applies the regulatory definition of day only when a deadline is defined in days by statute, regulation or form instructions.

If such a deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday, a paper filing is timely if received by the end of the next business day.

Deadlines based on a substantive eligibility requirement, such as a birthday, do not get that extension.

Online filings are treated as received immediately, so the extension does not apply to them.

The guidance applies to paper-based filings received on or after October 23, 2026.

Emily Neumann, Managing Partner of Reddy Neumann Brown PC, shares an example on the company’s website for an H-1B Employee’s I-94 Expiring on a Saturday:

Suppose an H-1B employee’s Form I-94 expires on Saturday, November 14, 2026, and the employer intends to file an H-1B extension of stay.

This is not a deadline expressed as “30 days,” “60 days,” or another specific period of days. The employer is trying to file the extension before the employee’s existing period of authorized stay expires.

USCIS generally requires an extension-of-stay request to be filed before the employee’s existing status expires. USCIS has explained that it generally will not approve an extension where the prior status expired before the filing date, although USCIS may excuse certain late filings in extraordinary circumstances.

Employers therefore should not assume that an H-1B extension due before an I-94 expiration date can simply be delivered the following Monday because the I-94 expires on Saturday.

“For H-1B extensions, I recommend treating the I-94 expiration date as a hard deadline and planning for USCIS to receive the petition before that date whenever an extension of stay is required,” says Neumann.

How does a day-based deadline work?

Take the policy’s own example. When USCIS denies a Form I-485 and serves the denial in person, the alien has 30 days to file Form I-290B. The window is 33 days if the denial is served by mail.

Now take a Form I-485 denial notice dated August 2, 2022, served by mail. The 33-day period ends on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The next day, Monday, September 5, is Labor Day. So the alien may file as late as Tuesday, September 6, and USCIS would still treat it as timely.

What about birthday deadlines?

This is where the impact lands. A juvenile may petition for special immigrant juvenile classification if under 21 years of age at the time of filing. Even if the 21st birthday falls on a weekend or federal holiday, USCIS will not extend the deadline to the next business day. The reason is simple. The deadline is not expressed in days.

Under the 2023 policy, a filing by the end of the next business day was considered timely in that situation. That relief is now gone.

Did USCIS offer any cushion?

It acknowledges the change may affect filing expectations, such as filing before a 21st birthday. It also notes that benefit requests are being prepared now, and some may have been scheduled around the 2023 policy. So the update takes effect October 23, 2026, which gives advance notice.

USCIS says its interest in returning to the longstanding definition outweighs individual expectations. It adds that the advance notice sufficiently mitigates any reliance on the previous policy.

Bottomline

A weekend or holiday can still stretch a deadline counted in days, but only for paper filings. A deadline tied to a birthday or age gets no such stretch.

Filers with an age-based deadline now have less room for error. Check the date, and check how you file.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a USCIS policy alert and is for informational purposes only. It is not legal or immigration advice.