Government reportedly lists 42 Chinese apps as dangerous, including TrueCaller, UC Browser, Mi Store: Check if your phone has any of them

Once again India has picked out Chinese apps and listed them as spyware or malware. Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly listed as many as 42 mobile applications that have the potential to carry out a cyber-attack against the country. Under a new advisory, the agencies have reportedly issued a warning to the Indian army and paramilitary against their usage. An India Today report posted the advisory letter in its website and the report reads out as: “As per reliable inputs, a number of Android/IOS apps developed by Chinese developers or having Chinese links are reportedly either spyware or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and national security.”

The Home Ministry has come up with the advisory with inputs from several intelligence agencies like the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). Army personnel have been asked to immediately uninstall the 42 mobile apps as well as format their smartphones. It is not the first time that the Indian government has flagged Chinese apps under doubts of espionage. In 2016 itself, the centre had issued another advisory which asked people to refrain from using Chinese origin applications as well as smartphones made in the neighbouring country. Additionally, a while back, even some internet modems were listed with suspicion of malicious activities of the gadgets.

It is interesting to note that, of the more than 40 apps, most of them mentioned in the list are anti-virus or web browsing apps. The circular has advised that all the officers and personnel should not use the apps for both official and personal purposes.

Here are the apps that have been listed, according to the report: Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, Truecaller, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, NewsDog, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Parallel Space, APUS Browser, Perfect Corp, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), CM Browser, Mi Community, DU recorder, Vault-Hide, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, CacheClear DU apps studio, DU Battery Saver, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, 360 Security, DU Browser, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, Photo Wonder, QQ International, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ Player, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, QQ Security Centre, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, and QQ Launcher.