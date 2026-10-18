The Oberoi Group has announced the recipients of its flagship scholarship programmes, following a five-month selection process. The scholarships—named in honour of the group’s founders—recognise rising professionals demonstrating leadership, service, and dedication to the industry. The selection involved seven assessment rounds, including panel interviews, psychometric evaluations, and personality testing.

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The 2026 scholars

Dare to Dream, Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi Scholarship was awarded to Abhishek Singh Baghel, the director of Rooms at the St Regis Mumbai.

Be the Best, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi Scholarship was awarded to Vinayak S Nayak, room division manager at the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho.

Both scholars will enrol in a 1.5-year Master of Hospitality MBA at EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland. The course blends virtual learning with a three-week on-campus immersion in Lausanne, alongside an international study tour.

“Hospitality is more than a profession; it is a commitment to excellence. Through these scholarships, the Oberoi Group supports individuals who have the potential to lead and inspire,” said Vikram Oberoi, CEO, the Oberoi Group.

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Shailja Singh, CHRO at the Oberoi Group, noted that the vetting process was structured to identify candidates capable of driving innovation in a rapidly evolving market.

Founded in 1934, the Oberoi Group operates 31 hotels and two Nile cruisers across seven countries under the Oberoi and Trident brands, alongside operations in areas such as flight catering, airport dining, and corporate air charters.