When pre-orders for Apple’s first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, opened in India at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, October 16, the supply vanished in less than 60 minutes. Customers who logged on just an hour later were greeted not with launch-day arrival dates, but with a shocking shipping estimate – January 23, 2027.

Outside India, the same story played out even faster. In the US, initial inventory of the iPhone Duo reportedly disappeared in just 15 minutes. With delivery dates spilling deep into early 2027, tech enthusiasts and industry analysts are left debating a familiar question – Is this unprecedented consumer appetite, or a tightly managed supply constraint by Apple?

iPhone Duo: A glance at what it costs

The incredibly-fast sellout is surprising given the device’s eye-watering price tag. The iPhone Duo isn’t just Apple’s latest flagship — it is its most expensive iPhone in history.

256GB Model: Rs 2,99,900 ($1,999 in the US)

512GB Model: Rs 3,24,900

1TB Model: Rs 3,74,900

2TB Variant: Rs 4,49,900

For context, the flagship iPhone 18 Pro series starts at Rs 1,64,900—making the Duo nearly double the price of Apple’s existing high-end devices.

Demand boom or calculated scarcity for iPhone Duo?

While a three-month shipping delay hints at a massive hype, industry analysts caution against reading it purely as a mass-market blockbuster. Since Apple does not disclose specific pre-order unit volumes or initial allocation numbers, long delivery wait times are often a combination of limited production yield and focused early demand.

Speaking to Financial Express Digital, Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, highlighted that the immediate sellout was largely predictable given the ultra-premium positioning.

“Yes, this was expected. Supply is tight, and the early adopters, a narrow pool who want to stand out even within Apple’s lineup, have gone for what’s available. Indian buyers will also split between those buying locally and those sourcing from overseas or grey-market channels, depending on supply,” he said.

The analysis points to a dual reality:

Tight initial yields: Manufacturing a folding chassis with dual-battery systems and crease-resistant inner displays inherently yields lower production volumes in early launch cycles compared to standard glass-slab iPhones.

The status-driven early adopter: At Rs 3 lakh, the initial buyer pool isn’t looking for value. Instead, they are paying for immediate exclusivity. For this segment, owning the first foldable iPhone as soon as humanly possible is worth navigating months-long waitlists or paying grey-market premiums.

What the iPhone Duo offers

For buyers willing to pay nearly Rs 3 lakhs, Apple has packed its flagship foldable with cutting-edge visual and hardware specs:

Dual-display architecture: A compact 5.4-inch cover screen on the outside opens up to reveal a expansive 7.6-inch foldable inner Super Retina XDR display. Both displays feature ProMotion support and reach up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

A20 Pro: Powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, the iPhone Duo is paired with a vapour chamber cooling system to sustain heavy performance.

iOS 27.1 multitasking: Built-in Split View support allows users to run two apps side by side seamlessly on the inner display, bolstered by deep Apple Intelligence features.

Ultra-slim build: The Duo measures 5.2mm when unfolded and 11.3mm folded, weighing 254g, while maintaining IP68 water and dust resistance.

Camera setup: Features a dual 48MP rear camera system, a 12MP Center Stage cover camera, and an under-display FaceTime camera embedded in the inner screen.

Power and Connectivity: Equipped with a dual-battery system providing up to 31 hours of video playback, Apple’s C2 modem, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 25W MagSafe support, and eSIM-only capability.