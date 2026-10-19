After a wait spanning over a decade, Rockstar Games is finally bringing Grand Theft Auto VI to the world as the sequel to the blockbuster title that was GTA V. Teased originally back in December 2023, Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, has been repeatedly delayed owing to development concerns, eventually pushing the release date from mid-2024 to late 2026. The game is already up for pre-orders, and will be originally available on the two popular consoles – Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

Launching on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, GTA 6 brings old-time players back to to Vice City, but with a modern twist. The pre-release trailers have showcased a lot that the game has to offer, including the the central plotline, the characters, the activities and everything that GTA does best.

Hence, if you have enjoyed previous titles of the Grand Theft Auto series, you might be eager to get a copy of the game this winter. This is where our guide on GTA 6 could be of great help. We talk about what the game offers, where can you play it, and how much will it cost to buy a digital copy.

GTA 6: Supported platforms at launch

Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will support GTA 6 at launch. (Photo: Pexels)

Grand Theft Auto VI is built strictly for current-generation systems to take full advantage of fast custom SSDs, modern ray tracing, and intensive AI simulation. Older hardware, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One family, will not support the game.

To play GTA 6 on day one, Indian players will need one of the following compatible consoles:

PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition): Available in India at Rs 44,990, this Sony console offers full digital access to the game with dynamic 4K visual performance and fast loading times.

PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition): Retailing at Rs 54,990, this console allows digital pre-orders and playback, running Vice City’s neon-lit streets with full ray-tracing features.

Xbox Series S: Priced between Rs 39,990 (512GB) and Rs 44,990 (1TB), Microsoft’s budget console supports the game at scaled-down resolutions (targeting 1080p to 1440p) with reduced crowd density to accommodate lower memory.

Xbox Series X: Available between Rs 55,990 and Rs 74,999, the Series X provides maximum performance on the Xbox ecosystem with target 4K output and high visual detail.

PC Gamers: Windows PC will not be supported at launch. Following Rockstar’s traditional release pattern, a dedicated PC port is targeted for early 2027.

GTA 6 Indian pricing and pre-order options

While standard current-gen AAA titles in India typically range between Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,599, Rockstar Games has placed GTA VI slightly above that standard. Fears of an extreme price hike have been put to rest, with official game edition pricing confirmed for Indian storefronts:

Standard Edition (Rs 5,999): The base version includes the full single-player campaign along with complete, unrestricted access to the expansive open world of Leonida and Vice City.

Ultimate Edition (Rs 7,499): The upgraded version includes the full base game alongside exclusive gameplay content. Players receive classic vehicles, unique vehicle customisation shops, exclusive weapons, character outfits, custom hairstyles, extra side activities, and additional storyline missions connected directly to Jason and Lucia.

Pre-order bonuses and physical copy warning

Vintage Vice City Pack: Players who pre-order digitally through the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store, or acquire a physical launch copy, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. This includes a classic Vapid Stanier vehicle, a personal in-game garage, exclusive character outfits, special hairstyles, and a Tommy Vercetti-inspired weapon pattern.

No Disc in Physical Boxes: Rockstar has confirmed that physical retail boxes for GTA VI will contain only a digital download code rather than a physical disc. This means physical buyers will lack resale, trade-in, or disc-exchange value.

GTA 6 Plotline: A modern-day Bonnie and Clyde

Grand Theft Auto VI shifts focus to a duo dynamic, centering on Lucia — the series’ first playable female protagonist in the modern 3D/HD era—and her partner in crime, Jason.

GTA 6 puts you in the shoes of Jason and Lucia, who are navigating the world of crime and trying to make it to the top. The gameplay trailer showcased the couple participating in heists, taking up jobs, and enjoying leisurely activities together. Their story revolves around parties, criminal activities, undertaking heists, and doing a lot of side activities to live their lives in the fictional Leonida county.

There’s a lot of Hollywood-style action, drama, and basic activities that involve players to step into their shoes and live though a satirical world.

What else has the trailers revealed

The trailer of the gameplay has also showcased a level of technological visual fidelity and social commentary never before seen in open-world games:

Social Media and Viral Culture: The game heavily incorporates TikTok and Instagram-style vertical video feeds. In-game social networks capture viral absurdity—from wild street parties and boat raves to bizarre local incidents like alligators wandering into convenience stores and “Florida Man” style chaos.

A living, breathing Leonida: Beyond the neon-lit strip of Vice City, the map expands into diverse biomes, including the vast, murky wetlands of the Everglades, coastal islands resembling the Florida Keys, muddy mud-bogging tracks, and dense suburban sprawl.

Densely populated environments: Dynamic NPC density has seen a massive leap. Beaches are packed with crowds using individual towels, mud tracks host organised off-road gatherings, and nightlife districts feature crowded clubs with realistic fluid physics and reactive AI.

Heist and robbery mechanics: Combat footage highlights tactical store holdups where player control alternates or relies on co-op mechanics between Lucia and Jason, emphasising cover tactics, loot management, and high-speed getaways.

Focus on driving: Past GTA games have stressed the driving aspect and GTA 6 seems to lean on that too, despite unlicensed cars. Be it a sports car, a semi-truck, a boat or an airplane, GTA 6’s driving experience should offer an evolved experience over what GTA 5 does.