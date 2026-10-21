US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced a $25 million programme to encourage people to report suspected fraud in the US government. The move is part of the administration’s wider effort to stop the misuse of federal programmes and taxpayer money.

Under the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, anyone whose tip leads to a fraud conviction or a major federal enforcement action can receive up to $30,000, the White House said. The US Justice Department will run the programme.

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Trump says he will decide who gets the reward

Speaking at the Oval Office on October 20, Trump said the reward would be equal to 1% of the amount of fraud uncovered through the tip.

According to him, the reward would amount to 1% of the total fraud uncovered through a tip. He also said he would personally decide who gets the money if more than one person claims to have provided the information.

“I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,” Trump said, with Vance and other administration officials standing behind him. “It’ll be a binding arbitration.”

Trump also said journalists would be allowed to take part in the programme and report suspected fraud.

Vance says taxpayer money is being stolen

Trump has stepped up efforts to tackle government fraud since the start of his second term. In March, he set up a task force to investigate the issue and put Vance in charge of it.

Vance described his work leading the task force as “fun” and said taxpayer money was being stolen. “The president has said it must stop. It is stopping. And if you want to help us stop it, you get to share in the rewards,” the vice president said.

However, Trump and his family have faced criticism over allegations that they have benefited financially from his presidency through their various business ventures. The White House has defended Trump, saying he acts with the best interests of the American people in mind.

Trump gives first $10,000 reward to Nick Shirley

Trump announced the programme from the Oval Office, where he also criticised Minnesota over alleged fraud involving government-funded social services.

Vice President JD Vance presented a $10,000 cheque to Nick Shirley, a YouTube commentator whose widely shared video about alleged fraud in Minnesota brought the issue into the national spotlight. The payment was described as the first reward under the programme.

However, several allegations made in Shirley’s video have not been substantiated.

Trump blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party member, for the fraud cases involving social services in the state.

“Nick’s work to stop taxpayers from being ripped off is a direct threat to the radical left’s effort to turn America into a third world country ruled by people who hate America,” Trump said.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged more than 100 people since late 2022 with defrauding government social service programmes, including Medicaid.

The cases began after an investigation into Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit organisation whose leader, Aimee Bock, was at the centre of a $300 million scheme to defraud taxpayer-funded child nutrition programmes.

Operation Metro Surge began in December last year, when hundreds of federal agents were sent to Minnesota.

Shortly after Shirley posted his video on December 26, federal officials announced that around 2,000 additional agents would be sent to the state.

During the crackdown, federal immigration agents shot and killed two Minneapolis residents who were US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was working to identify cases in which taxpayer money was being misused.

“Every day, President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is zeroing in on the rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars and giving Americans the accountability they deserve. This administration has zero tolerance for individuals who steal from Americans,” Bis said.