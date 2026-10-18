Artificial intelligence is finding its way into everyday personal care, from shavers that adapt to facial contours to toothbrushes that track brushing habits. Even garment care is getting easier with features such as fabric-specific settings and adjustable steam. Three products show how these changes are playing out in everyday use.

The Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra Shaver (X9402, Rs 19,799) brings AI-based features to men’s grooming. Its SkinIQ Pro technology offers five personalised shaving modes, including sensitive, regular and intense, and senses beard density to adjust power. The accompanying app provides shaving guidance, feedback and tips to improve technique.

The shaver uses a Triple Action Lift and Cut System with nanotech dual-precision blades to cut hair close to the skin. Its 360-degree flexing head follows facial contours, while the Hydro SkinGlide coating is designed to reduce friction and irritation. Pressure and motion guidance help users refine their technique, particularly around harder-to-shave areas.

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Suitable for wet and dry use, the shaver works with foam or gel and offers up to 60 minutes of cordless operation on a full charge. What sets it apart from a conventional electric shaver is the combination of adaptive performance and personalised guidance. Not everyone, though, may want to use an app for grooming. At this price, it is best suited to those who value a close, comfortable shave and are willing to pay extra for customisation.

The Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush (Rs 9,899) brings similar technology to dental care. It has an interactive colour display, seven cleaning modes and an AI-powered app that tracks brushing across different surfaces of the teeth. Its 3D teeth-tracking feature offers real-time feedback and points out areas that may have been missed. A pressure sensor indicates whether the user is brushing too hard or too softly, while a two-minute quadrant timer helps ensure enough time is spent brushing. The toothbrush also supports quick charging, taking around three hours for a full charge.

Oral-B claims the toothbrush removes 100% more plaque and improves gum health within a week compared with a regular manual toothbrush. Its focus is on improving brushing technique, rather than simply automating the routine. The feedback may help improve brushing habits, though users comfortable with a basic electric toothbrush may not need the added features.

The XECH Imperia Adaptive Garment Steamer (Rs 3,999) keeps things simpler. It does not offer the same kind of AI-based sensing as the other two products. Instead, fabric-specific presets, adjustable steam output and a digital display are intended to make ironing and steaming less of a chore. Its 1,800-2,140W heating system is ready to use in around 20 seconds. There are six fabric presets, including settings for cotton, linen, silk, wool and synthetic fabrics. Steam output ranges from 18g to 30g per minute, and the 200ml water tank is suited to routine use.

A colour touch display shows the selected setting, while a low-water alert indicates when the tank needs a refill. The 1.8-metre cord allows some flexibility when steaming hanging clothes, and the included tray provides a place to rest the appliance.

The Imperia is a more straightforward proposition. Its presets and adjustable steam settings take some of the guesswork out of garment care, particularly when dealing with different fabrics. It lacks the connected features of the other two devices, but that may not matter to users who simply want a steamer that is quick and easy to use.

These appliances reflect a gradual shift towards more personalised everyday care. Sensors, feedback and preset options can make a difference, but their real value lies in how effectively they improve the experience without adding complexity.