SAIF Partners invest over Rs 50 crore in Indian NBFC Arman Financial Services

SAIF Partners’ Bengaluru Office

SAIF Partners have invested Rs 50 crores in Arman Financial Services, a Gujarat based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), which caters to two-wheeler, MSME, and microfinance lending, through its fund. The funds were invested by way of subscription to 16,66,667 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of the Company, having face value of INR 300 per CCDs. The CCDs and the accrued unpaid interest will convert into 18,90,417 shares, having a conversion price of INR 300 per share, within 18 months for an aggregate investment up to INR 56.71 crores, net of taxes on a fully diluted basis.

Aalok Patel, Executive Director, Arman Financial Services Ltd. said, “In the forefront of the financial inclusion space, we are extremely enthusiastic about the future of the microfinance and micro-enterprise lending businesses in our country. To sustain catering to this niche audience, we have established a commercially and socially viable model which will make rural lending optimised and convenient for all.”

He added, “SAIF has a reputation of being one of the best PE partner in India, with strong principles and unyielding support; we strongly feel that Arman’s new partnership with SAIF will help us reach the next step in our growth story. SAIF will not only provide the necessary capital to fund our expansion strategy, but also help by bringing in diverse multi-industry knowledge to enable us to implement global best practices and help Arman to better its existing processes, technology, risk, and corporate governance.”

“Apart from equity, SAIF has an impeccable track record of nurturing small companies to become giants in a safe and sustainable way. This is important as Arman has always focused on a solid risk framework and controlled sustainable growth. The expanded capital base will allow Arman to continue growing its loan book, expand geographically, and diversify its product”, said Jayendra Patel, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Arman Financial Services Ltd.

The company plans to use the freshly secured funds to increase the loan book of the company, especially in its microfinance and the new MSME division, to maintain sufficient capital to meet RBI’s Capital Adequacy norms, and to fund their regional expansion and product diversification. Currently, the company’s consolidated loan book stands at approximately INR 425 crores, with a presence in 5 states, a network of 122 branches, and an employee strength of over 1000.