Singapore-based investors Mapletree and CapitaLand have emerged front-runners for the 3.5 million sq ft Chakan Industrial Estates in Pune, owned by Canadian investor La Caisse and Lo-Goi Group, sources said. The La Caisse and Lo-Goi duo is looking to raise between Rs 1,650 crore to 1,800 crore from the sale, they said.

Many investors such as Brookfield, 360 One Asset, Prologis have submitted bids for the 143-acre property, sources said.

“Lot of investors had bid for it as they don’t get a single asset of this size,” said the source, clarifying that Mapletree and CapitaLand have put in bids separately.

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Key investors and ownership details

When contacted, La Caisse declined to comment. Mapletree also declined while mails sent to CapitaLand and Lo-Goi group did not elicit any response. Brookfield and 360 One Asset did not offer any comment for the article.

According to sources, La Caisse, formerly known as CDPQ, holds 95% stake in the property while Lo-Goi Group holds the rest. However, it could not be independently verified.

Canadian investor Brookfield has acquired a 10.5 million sq ft industrial and logistics portfolio from ESR India for Rs 4,300 crore, marking its entry into India’s logistics real estate market. ESR will continue to manage the properties.

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Mapletree and CapitaLand expand logistics footprint in India

Mapletree and CapitaLand both are expanding their logistics and warehousing footprint in the country. Mapletree has about 4.8 million sq ft of operational warehousing and 3.6 million sq ft under development space. The company recently entered into an agreement to acquire a Grade A warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for about Rs 389 crore.

It is looking at deploying 20% of its new Mapletree Emerging Growth Asia (MEGA) fund in India, reports said, adding that though it has an investment target of $2.1 billion, the company is looking to allocate around $400 million to $500 million here.

CapitaLand Group manages over 30 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space across Asia-Pacific.

Warehousing stock is coming up at sharp clip. According to a report, Grade A warehousing stock is expected to grow to 400 million sq ft by 2027 from 290 million sq ft in 2023.