Travelling on the Mumbai–Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express could become easier for passengers from Manmad and nearby areas, with a halt approved at Manmad Junction in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the update on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the stoppage.

The decision brings the semi-high-speed train within reach of more passengers in the region, giving them another option for journeys towards Mumbai and Shirdi.

🚊मनमाड जंक्शनवर वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेसला थांबा! नाशिक जिल्ह्यातील मनमाड जंक्शन रेल्वे स्थानकावर मुंबई छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस – साईनगर शिर्डी वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेसला थांबा मंजूर केल्याबद्दल मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी व मा. केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णवजी यांचे मनःपूर्वक आभार. या निर्णयामुळे मनमाड आणि परिसरातील रेल्वे प्रवाशांना या मार्गावर वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेसने प्रवास करण्याची सुविधा उपलब्ध होणार आहे. 🚊मनमाड जंक्शन पर वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का ठहराव! नासिक जिले के मनमाड जंक्शन रेलवे स्टेशन पर मुंबई छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस – साईनगर शिर्डी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को ठहराव मंजूर करने के लिए मा. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी एवं मा. केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव जी इनका हृदय से आभार। इस निर्णय से मनमाड एवं आसपास के क्षेत्र के रेल यात्रियों को इस मार्ग पर वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस से यात्रा करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। @narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw

#Maharashtra #Railway #Railconnectivity — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 19, 2026

Vande Bharat Express: Approval granted for Manmad halt

The approval was confirmed in a letter dated October 16, 2026, sent by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The letter refers to train numbers 22223 and 22224, which operate between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Sainagar Shirdi.

Manmad Junction is located in Nashik district and serves passengers travelling from the surrounding areas. With the approved stoppage, local travellers will have the option of accessing the Vande Bharat service from Manmad rather than making their way to another station along the route.

Mumbai–Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: Route and timings

The Vande Bharat Express runs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi. The train passes through Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction and Nashik Road before reaching Sainagar Shirdi. Manmad Junction has also been approved as a new halt.

Train numbers 22223 and 22224 run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The journey takes 5 hours and 10 minutes.

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New halt to boost connectivity for Nashik passengers

The new halt at Manmad Junction is expected to strengthen rail connectivity for passengers in Nashik district and nearby areas. It will give local travellers access to the Mumbai–Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and provide another rail link for journeys towards Mumbai and Shirdi.

The stoppage could make it easier for passengers in the region to access the Vande Bharat service without travelling to another station along the route.