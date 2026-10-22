Hyderabad-based Apollo Micro Systems said on Thursday that its group company IDL Explosives Limited has commissioned a new bulk explosives silo plant near Asansol in West Bengal. The facility, called the Bolkunda Silo Unit, has a capacity of 9,000 tonnes.

Apollo Micro Systems inaugurates 9,000-tonne Bolkunda explosives plant

The unit was inaugurated on Thursday by Baddam Karunakar Reddy, founder and managing director of Apollo Micro Systems, according to the filing. Senior leaders of IDL Explosives were present. Reddy and the leadership team later planted trees at the site, which the company described as a reflection of the Apollo Group’s commitment to responsible operations. The plant is spread over 8.4 acres.

Bolkunda silo plant to supply bulk explosives to coal mines

The company said the unit is located in the Eastern Coal Belt and the Central Coal Belt. It will serve the mining operations of Eastern Coalfields and Central Coalfields, along with other customers in the region. The supply will be site-mixed bulk explosives.

The company said the silo-based set-up allows emulsion matrix to be converted into explosives at the point of use. This reduces the amount of finished explosive that has to be transported, it said, and adds to safety across the supply chain.

IDL Explosives expands plant network to service Coal India orders

According to the filing, the Bolkunda unit adds to IDL Explosives’ national network of bulk explosives plants and silos. The company said it also strengthens IDL’s capacity to service long-term bulk explosives orders from Coal India subsidiaries. The shareholder communication said these orders were secured earlier this year.

Apollo Micro Systems described the silo as another step in the Apollo Group’s energetics growth plan. It said the aim is to bring IDL closer to its customers.

How bulk explosives silos support mining operations

The company explained that silos in the bulk explosives business are installed close to mining sites. They hold emulsion matrix, which becomes an explosive only when it is used. Each new unit therefore adds delivery capacity and ties the supplier more closely to the customer’s mining operations, the company said.

IDL Explosives is described by Apollo as the energetics platform of the group and one of the oldest names in commercial explosives in India. It manufactures packaged and bulk explosives for mining and infrastructure. The company also says IDL anchors the group’s plans in defence energetics.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-headquartered developer and manufacturer of defence electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. Its products are meant for land, air, sea and space applications. Its customers include the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Indian Armed Forces and defence public sector undertakings. Together with its group company IDL Explosives, the company says it is building domestic capability across weapon electronics, complete weapon systems and defence energetics.

Apollo Micro Systems share price today

Apollo Micro Systems’ share price decreased by 1.96% as of intraday on October 22. The company’s share price decreased 4.76% in the past month. However, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price increased 34.23% in the last year.