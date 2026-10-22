Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: In a major boost to rail connectivity between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Indian Railways is set to launch a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 1, 2026. The service will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train in the country, following the existing service on the Howrah–Kamakhya route.

The new connection is expected to provide passengers with another option for long-distance travel between two of India’s major economic centres.

The launch date was shared by the official BJP page on X, formerly Twitter. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had approved the service earlier this year.

𝐃𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮… 🤩 The Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train will begin operations on 1 November 2026, ushering in a new era of overnight connectivity between two of India’s biggest economic hubs. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥! 🚆🇮🇳 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 21, 2026

Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route

The Mumbai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper will operate between KSR Bengaluru Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval in a letter dated April 5, 2026, addressed to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. The service will add a dedicated sleeper train to the route.

What makes the Vande Bharat Sleeper suitable for long journeys

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are designed for overnight and long-distance journeys, with a focus on passenger comfort, safety and modern onboard facilities. Their sleeper configuration allows passengers to rest during the trip.

Developed by BEML, the train incorporates modern technology and design for long-distance operations. These features are intended to improve the onboard experience for passengers travelling over longer distances.

With the Mumbai–Bengaluru service, the Vande Bharat Sleeper network will expand beyond its existing Howrah–Kamakhya connection, bringing the train to another major intercity route.

More travel options for passengers

The new service will give passengers another choice when planning journeys between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The additional train could also provide more capacity on the route, especially during busy travel periods when demand for confirmed berths is high.

More details awaited

The launch of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper is scheduled for November 1, 2026. However, Indian Railways has not yet shared any updates on the train’s timetable, stoppages, fares or ticket bookings for passengers.

Once Indian Railways releases these details, passengers can check the timings and plan their journeys accordingly.