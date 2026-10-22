To manage the rush following Dussehra, South Coast Railway has announced special train services between Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and Kolkata Chitpur.

The trains will provide additional capacity for passengers travelling between the two destinations during the festive season, when demand for rail travel tends to rise.

The services will operate in both directions and cover several stations across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Passengers travelling on this route can check the schedule, stoppages and coach composition before planning their journey.

Andhra Pradesh–Kolkata special trains: Dates and timings

Train No. 07437 Guntur–Kolkata Chitpur Special will run on October 25 and November 1, 2026. The train will depart from Guntur at 4 pm and arrive at Kolkata Chitpur at 2:50 pm the following day. The train will reach Duvvada at 10:20 pm on the day of departure and leave at 10:22 pm.

In the return direction, Train No. 07438 Kolkata Chitpur–Guntur Special will operate on October 26 and November 2, 2026. It will depart from Kolkata Chitpur at 5:35 pm and reach Guntur at 5:30 pm the next day. The train will arrive at Duvvada at 10:30 am and depart at 10:32 am during the return journey.

Route and stoppages

The special trains will stop at Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vizianagaram Junction, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul and Dankuni. These stoppages will provide passengers with access to stations across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal along the route.

Special trains: Coach composition

Both special trains will have 19 coaches in total. The composition includes two AC 2-tier coaches, one AC 3-tier coach, two sleeper-class coaches and six general second-class coaches. The remaining coaches include second-class coaches with brake vans and luggage facilities.

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Special train to boost rail connectivity

The special trains will strengthen rail links between Andhra Pradesh and Kolkata, with stoppages at several stations across Odisha and West Bengal. This will give passengers travelling between these regions more options for their journeys.

The services will also provide additional train capacity during the festive season, when demand for rail travel is high.